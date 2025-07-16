Digital Literacy: 250 Teachers, Principals, Zonal, State Inspectors of Education Receive Training in Osun

YinkaKolawole in Osogbo





No fewer than 250 teachers, including schools’ heads, principals, zonal inspectors and state inspectors were yesterday trained on IHS Digital literacy training and school connectivity program to enhance effectiveness in the use digital technologies in partnership with UNICEF.

Speaking at a one-day interactive seminar on the theme: “Introduction to Digital Literacy in Education,” the Executive Director of Focus Teen Foundation, Mr. OlaonipekunKazeem noted that IHS Nigeria limited would be leading a bold step to transform education through its digital literacy training and school connectivity program.

The director who spoke on the key components of digital literacy also listed some of the goals which includes mapping school connectivity nationwide and globally by 2023, connecting all schools to reliable internet access.

Others, he opined, are to ensure students and teachers are not left behind in the digital age and connectivity and digital literacy adoption in real- time.

The director equally posited that in universal connectivity, it connects every school to reliable internet, saying digital literacy would empower and equip teachers with 21st century skills.

However, in her own remarks, the Director, Sustainability, IHS Nigeria Limited, Mrs. TitilopeOguntuga who officially launched the Digital Literacy Training and School Connectivity Program noted it was a collective investment in the future for every student in the country.

TitilopeOguntuga, represented by TolulopeOyenuga, Manager Sustainability IHS Nigeria Limited, said: “At IHS Nigeria Limited, a leading telecommunications infrastructure company, we believe that access to connectivity should go beyond networks.

“It should unlock opportunities for education, empowerment, and growth in the communities where we operate. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating meaningful social impact by bridging the digital divide and supporting education at the grassroots.

“Through this program, and in partnership with UNICEF as the program partner, we are not only connecting schools to reliable digital infrastructure but also enabling access to the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) – a powerful e-learning platform that equips both teachers and students with quality resources for continuous learning.

“We are also pleased to be working with Focus Teens Foundation, our last-mile implementing partner, ensuring the successful deployment of connectivity solutions and digital literacy training directly to schools that need them most.

“In today’s world, digital literacy is not a luxury, it is a necessity. By providing access to these tools, we are helping students acquire skills that will empower them to participate actively in tomorrow’s economy.”

She however commended the Osun State Government for prioritizing education and digital inclusion, and we are proud to contribute to this shared vision.