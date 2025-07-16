Consular Services: Tinubu Directs Agencies to Ensure Strict Adherence to Nigeria’s International Obligations

•Reiterates govt’s commitment to deepening diplomatic relations with US, UAE

DejiElumoyein Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has directed all federal agencies to ensure full compliance with Nigeria’s international obligations.

Tinubu also charged the concerned agencies and parastatals to strengthen inter-governmental cooperation in authenticating the identities of individuals seeking consular services abroad.

Presidential spokesperson, BayoOnanuga, disclosed the directive in a statement issued yesterday.

Onanuga stressed that the federal government also reiterated its unwavering commitment to maintaining and strengthening the longstanding and cordial diplomatic relations with the governments of the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the statement, “The recent changes in visa issuance policies affecting Nigerian citizens by these two countries have received the attention of the Federal government.

“Relevant Nigerian Ministries, Departments and Agencies are actively engaging to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed through appropriate and constructive channels.

“The United States Government has officially communicated that its decision was based on two principal factors: the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals and the need for reliable access to their records.

“It further explained that the visa policy adjustment is part of its global visa reciprocity process, which is routinely reviewed and subject to change, including the number of permitted entries and validity durations.

“In response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed all federal agencies to ensure full compliance with Nigeria’s international obligations and to strengthen inter-governmental cooperation in authenticating the identities of individuals seeking consular services abroad. The president calls on all Nigerians to respect the immigration regulations of their host countries and to uphold the integrity of the permits and privileges granted to them under the laws of those jurisdictions.”

The statement also said, “Regarding the new conditions for issuing UAE transit visas to Nigerian nationals, the federal government notes that it has not received any formal communication from the UAE authorities regarding a revised visa policy. However, it is observed that visa issuance is currently progressing in a gradual and orderly manner.

“The president appreciates the continued cooperation of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which has remained constructive and engaged with Nigerian authorities. Any genuine concerns raised are being addressed through the appropriate channels, in a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration.”

Onanuga stated, “The president assures all Nigerians that his administration will continue to pursue the best possible outcomes for citizens abroad, ensuring that Nigerians can travel, work, and live with dignity and respect in any part of the world, in line with the Tinubu administration’s 4-D Foreign Policy agenda and its Diaspora plank.

“He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to deepening Nigeria’s valued bilateral relations with the Governments of the United States and the United Arab Emirates.”