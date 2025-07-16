Commissioner: Delta Harnessing Rural Infrastructure, Transport Development to Invigorate Blue Economy

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Delta State is leveraging its unique geographical assets and aquatic wealth to chart a bold course towards an inclusive and sustainable blue economy, with a strategic focus on rural infrastructure and transport integration.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, explained this while outlining Delta’s transformational agenda at a ministerial joint briefing session involving key ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as well as members of the Senior Executive Course 47 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), led by AdeleyeOyebade, a retired assistant inspector-general of police, at the Prof. ChikeEdozien Secretariat in Asaba.

The session themed – “Blue Economy and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities” – underscored the state’s foremost role in harnessing inland and coastal water resources in driving economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

Aniagwu, in company of Mr. OnoriodeAgofure, Mr. EjiroJamani and Mr. Peter Uvuejitobor, his counterparts from the Transport, Environment and Oil and Gas ministries respectively as well as top government functionaries, described Delta’s extensive river networks, over 500 kilometers of navigable waterways, and Atlantic coastline as a “strategic advantage” waiting for maximal utilization.

Aniagwu assured the Oborevwori administration was determined to reverse this trend through deliberate, multi-sectoral investments that will bring rural and riverine communities into the mainstream of economic development.

According to Aniagwu, the blue economy goes beyond traditional sectors like fisheries and tourism, noting: “It is a framework for building climate resilience, reducing poverty, and fostering inclusive economic participation.”

Accordingly, the state’s approach consists in treating “rural roads, jetties, cold-chain logistics and digital access as interconnected pillars capable of unlocking the full spectrum of aquatic-based opportunities”, he noted.

Currently, the key efforts include road construction and rehabilitation projects in traditionally marginalized areas he pointed out.

“These include the Ogheye Floating Market and access roads in Warri North, Ohoror/Bomadi/Gbaregolor road in Bomadi, and the Trans-Warri-Ode Itsekiri road network, which incorporates 15 bridges.

“The ongoing construction of the Ayakoromo Bridge in Burutu Local Government Area and rigid pavement roads in Warri South-West are also cited as critical arteries meant to connect hinterland communities with market hubs.

“In addition to road networks, the state has significantly invested in water transport infrastructure, including the building and upgrading of jetties.

“These moves are designed to ensure safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable mobility across Delta’s waterways, which remain the primary means of transportation for many rural dwellers,” Aniagwu further said.

The state government’s approach was not limited to physical infrastructure, he explained, saying, “It is also focused on empowering people particularly youth and women through capacity-building in aquaculture, tourism, logistics and marine services.

“By strengthening cooperatives, enhancing ICT access, and integrating renewable energy solutions such as solar-powered cold storage, the state is helping small-scale producers to scale their operations and connect with broader markets”, he further said.

He noted that Delta’s vision aligns with the M.O.R.E Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, which prioritizes meaningful development, opportunities for all, realistic reforms, and enhanced peace and security.

Aniagwu explained that the integrated rural infrastructure strategy is expected to yield far-reaching impacts. “Economically, it will increase trade in fish and agricultural products, lower transportation costs, attract private investment, and reduce rural unemployment.

“Socially, it will foster community ownership, promote women’s participation in fisheries and trade, and preserve indigenous knowledge systems.

“Environmentally, the shift to clean energy transport, mangrove restoration, and sustainable resource management will protect fragile ecosystems while enhancing community resilience.”

Looking forward, Aniagwu called for greater national coordination and proposed the designation of Delta State as a pilot “Blue Corridor” beginning in 2026 to test integrated blue economy initiatives.

He also advocated federal support in the deployment of cleaner transport technologies, inland waterway dredging, and cold-chain logistics development.

“A dedicated Blue Economy and Inland Water Transport Taskforce was also recommended to synchronize efforts across federal and state lines”, Aniagwu noted while restating Delta’s readiness to collaborate with the federal government, development partners and private investors in transforming its rich aquatic resources into engines of sustainable development.

“Our waterways must become drivers of opportunity, prosperity and environmental sustainability, not barriers to progress.

The works and information commissioner said, “With strategic planning, inclusive policies, and coordinated infrastructure investment, Delta is positioning itself not just as a hub of blue economic activity, but as a replicable model for coastal and riverine development across Nigeria.”

Responding, the leader of the Course 47 team, DIG AdeleyeOyebade, commended the Delta State Government for establishing the Ogheye Floating Market, adding that the state could further leverage its vast Atlantic coastline resources to attract more blue economy investments.