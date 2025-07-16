Breaking: Atiku Resigns from PDP

Atiku Resigns from PDP

Former President Atiku Abubakar has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation letter, dated July 14, 2025, was addressed to his Jada 1 Ward chairman in Adamawa state.

His resignation letter reads:

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the opportunities I have been given by the party. Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life. As a founding father of this esteemed party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.

“However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.

“I wish the party and its leadership all the best in the future,

“Thank you once again for the opportunities and support.”

See Letter