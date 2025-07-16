  • Wednesday, 16th July, 2025

Breaking: Atiku Resigns from PDP

Breaking | 21 minutes ago

Atiku Resigns from PDP

Former President Atiku Abubakar has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation letter, dated July 14, 2025, was addressed to his Jada 1 Ward chairman in Adamawa state.

His resignation letter reads:

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the opportunities I have been given by the party. Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life. As a founding father of this esteemed party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.

“However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.

“I wish the party and its leadership all the best in the future,

“Thank you once again for the opportunities and support.”

See Letter

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.