AER Power Pocket: Godrej Brings Pocket-Sized Freshness Revolution to Nigeria

Godrej Consumer Products has officially launched the Godrej AER Power Pocket in Nigeria—an innovative air freshener designed to redefine how Nigerians experience everyday freshness. Compact, stylish, and long-lasting, this new product delivers powerful fragrance for up to 30 days, making it the ideal addition to homes, offices, bathrooms, wardrobes, and other small spaces.

Perfectly tailored to the needs of the modern Nigerian consumer, the AER Power Pocket brings together portability, affordability, and performance in one sleek package. Its plug-free design means users don’t have to worry about electricity or complicated setups—just open, place, and enjoy the burst of freshness.

“The AER Power Pocket is more than just an air freshener—it’s a lifestyle essential,” said Omolade Omotayo, Brand Manager at Godrej Nigeria. “Our goal is to offer a product that blends convenience and style with lasting impact. It’s compact enough to go anywhere, yet powerful enough to transform any space. We believe it’s going to resonate with a wide range of consumers who want effortless freshness without compromise.”

With a variety of delightful scents available, the AER Power Pocket gives Nigerians the freedom to personalize their spaces, whether at home, on the move, or in shared environments. Its accessible price point ensures that freshness is no longer a luxury but a part of daily life.

Now available in stores nationwide and via select online retailers, the Godrej AER Power Pocket is poised to become a staple in the Nigerian air care market. Consumers are encouraged to try it out and join the freshness conversation using #GodrejAERPocket on social platforms.

Godrej continues to deliver innovative products that speak to the evolving needs of its consumers—this latest addition is a fresh take on a familiar need, and a welcome solution for those who value ease, elegance, and effectiveness.