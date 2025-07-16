  • Wednesday, 16th July, 2025

AER Power Pocket: Godrej Brings Pocket-Sized Freshness Revolution to Nigeria

Business | 7 hours ago

Godrej Consumer Products has officially launched the Godrej AER Power Pocket in Nigeria—an innovative air freshener designed to redefine how Nigerians experience everyday freshness. Compact, stylish, and long-lasting, this new product delivers powerful fragrance for up to 30 days, making it the ideal addition to homes, offices, bathrooms, wardrobes, and other small spaces.

Perfectly tailored to the needs of the modern Nigerian consumer, the AER Power Pocket brings together portability, affordability, and performance in one sleek package. Its plug-free design means users don’t have to worry about electricity or complicated setups—just open, place, and enjoy the burst of freshness.

“The AER Power Pocket is more than just an air freshener—it’s a lifestyle essential,” said Omolade Omotayo, Brand Manager at Godrej Nigeria. “Our goal is to offer a product that blends convenience and style with lasting impact. It’s compact enough to go anywhere, yet powerful enough to transform any space. We believe it’s going to resonate with a wide range of consumers who want effortless freshness without compromise.”

With a variety of delightful scents available, the AER Power Pocket gives Nigerians the freedom to personalize their spaces, whether at home, on the move, or in shared environments. Its accessible price point ensures that freshness is no longer a luxury but a part of daily life.

Now available in stores nationwide and via select online retailers, the Godrej AER Power Pocket is poised to become a staple in the Nigerian air care market. Consumers are encouraged to try it out and join the freshness conversation using #GodrejAERPocket on social platforms.

Godrej continues to deliver innovative products that speak to the evolving needs of its consumers—this latest addition is a fresh take on a familiar need, and a welcome solution for those who value ease, elegance, and effectiveness.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.