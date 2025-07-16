3,000 PVCs Uncollected as INEC Begins Fresh Voter Registration in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State has announced that about 295,856 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) remain uncollected in the state as it prepares for a fresh Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

This was disclosed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs. OluwatoyinBabalola, during a consultative meeting with the media in preparation for the CVR exercise.

Babalola hinted the CVR exercise will commence on August 18, 2025, with online pre-registration, while in-person registration will follow on August 25, 2025.

The REC who said the registration exercise will take place at 18 INEC Local Government Offices in Ondo State and the State Office in Alagbaka, Akure, urged eligible citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to register, update their information.

“The Commission has approved the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise nationwide. Online pre-registration will start on the 18th August 2025, while the In-person registration will follow on the 25th August 2025. The link for the online pre-registration is http://cvr.inecnigeria.org

“The primary objective of the forthcoming CVR exercise is to provide opportunities for the following categories of citizens: Citizens who have just attained the age of 18 and others who are eligible to register.

“Those who were unable to register during previous exercises; Citizens who intend to transfer their registration from one location to another; Voters who had issues during accreditation at the previous election; Registered voters who require update of their data and Citizens with defaced, damaged or lost PVC.”

Particularly, Babalola noted the state currently has 2,053,061 registered voters and 1,757,205 PVCs have been collected while 295,856 remain uncollected.

She explained the CVR exercise will continue until August 2026 but will be temporarily stopped in December 2025 to facilitate the harvesting and processing of data collected from August to December 2025, stressing that after the short break, the exercise will resume early next year.

Her words: “There is a need to caution those already registered, this is not an opportunity to re-register. Individuals who are already registered should not attempt to register again, as this would constitute double or multiple registrations as stipulated in Section 12 (2) of the Electoral Act 2022, and it may attract a fine of N100,000.00, one year of imprisonment, or both.

“All 19 centres designated for the exercise are ready for commencement, while the INEC Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) required for the exercise are available in sufficient quantity, well labelled, fully charged, and ready for deployment. Our staff to be deployed for the exercise are on the ground already in the 19 centers in the state.

“As we approach the commencement of the CVR, I want to use this opportunity to call on all eligible citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to register, update their information, and collect their PVC during the exercise.”

Babalola equally urged all political parties, civil society organizations, faith-based groups, youth, women’s groups, and traditional leaders to join the commission in mobilizing the populace for the success of the CVR exercise.