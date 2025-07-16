2027: ADC’ll Reduce Fuel Prices If Wins  Nation’s  Presidency, Says Abdullahi

Hammed Shittuin Ilorin





The interim National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), MallamBolajiAbdullahi, yesterday, said the party would reduce the prices of petrol in the country if it won the nation’s presidency in 2027.

This, among others, he said would bring new lease of life to the masses and add values to the economic growth of the country.

Abdullahi, a former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, said the removal of fuel subsidy by the present administration has inflicted pains to the economic life and businesses of the people of the country.

He added that, the government has failed to think on what would be serious effects on ordinary Nigerians before they embarked on the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin while paying a visit to his ancestral home of Anifowoshe compound, Ubadanwaki ward of Ilorin West local government council area of Kwara State, Abdullahi berated the present administration for imposing bad policies on the masses of the country which hitherto has allegedly ruined many lives and businesses in the country.

The visit, however, led the traditional head of Ubandawanki, Alhaji Mahmud Yusuf Amuda and one of elders at Anifowoshe compound, Alhaji Ahmed Addi and other people in the area to pray for Abdullahi on his new political journey in the country.

“Since the beginning of the present administration in Nigeria, there is no good policies they have been able to implement for the socio well being of Nigerians.What is the factors responsible for the present situation we are facing in the country today?

“Without planning, without thinking, the federal government withdrew fuel subsidy of 100 per cent and that catastrophe has hit the people of the country.

“How much are we buying fuel, how much are we buying petrol, we were buying petrol at the rate of N145 per liter or.so and how much is the fuel price now? It has increased to almost N1000 per liter ,it took them just a day to ruin this country

“Let me tell you there is alternative to this policy of subsidy removal from petrol. It is the policy that the government introduced that hit deep the country and ruin the economy of the country. The IMF even said the FG crossed over their bounds on the removal of fuel subsidy yet they refused to listen.

“They didn’t think about it and they just did it. If they have been to think about it, they will know how it is going to affect the masses of the country.”