Osimhen’s Napoli Summer Transfer Drama Part 2 Begins!

*Super Eagles striker absent from training, turns in medical certificate of Exception

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Victor Osimhen was conspicuously absent as Napoli opened their preseason training yesterday in Naples with 14 players.

The 26-year-old Nigerian who ended his 10-month season-long loan spell at Galatasaray on July 1, was expected to resume at Napoli despite ongoing negotiations by the Turkish giants to sign him permanently this summer transfer window. He’s on contract until June 2026.

According to Transfer Expert, Matteo Moretto, on his YouTube channel yesterday, instead of Osimhen resuming at Napoli, he turned in medical certificate to be excused from the first day of pre-season training camp in Italy.

Now, Napoli chiefs who are determined to frustrate his move away from Naples are believed to be preparing sanctions for the 2023 African Player of the Year.

Osimhen has been scheduled to be one of the players in the first set to report for a routine medical before the pre-season camp opened.

In a terse statement issued by Napoli, the former Italian Serie A champions said: “The players “gathered at the training center for medical examinations and fitness tests. Victor Osimhen was absent and submitted a medical certificate.”

This comes after Galatasaray had also made a special request to Napoli for them to excuse the player from training camp as all efforts were being done for his transfer to Istanbul to be concluded.

Top Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano, however posted on his X account later yesterday that both Napoli and Galatasaray have resumed their transfer talks on Osimhen.

“€40m immediate payment, €35m in installments now being discussed with payment terms as key factor as well as bank guarantees,” Romano wrote on the social media.

Last year summer transfer window, Osimhen tried to force his way out of Napoli but was frustrated by club President, Aurelio de Laurentiis who wanted to sell him to Saudi Arabian club. His loan move to Galatasaray came as a lifeline for the gangling forward.

Osimhen netted 26 goals in 30 league matches for Galatasaray last season. With Napoli determined to cash out big time based on the €75m release clause on the contract of the Super Eagles striker, the Naples-based outfit are not ready to settle for less.