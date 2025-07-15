CAS: True Victory in Conflict Lies Not Only in Defeating the Enemy

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has stated that true victory in any conflict lies not only in defeating the enemy but in winning the trust and confidence of the people the state forces serve.

He also noted the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) under his leadership will continue to leverage soft power in tandem with kinetic operations to defeat enemies of the Nigerian state.

Abubakar further stressed NAF’s commitment to dialogue, transparency, and community partnership remains a cornerstone of national security efforts in the South-East and beyond.

The CAS stated this during a civil-military cooperation engagement in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Organised by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Component, Joint Task Force South-East, Operation Udo Ka, in collaboration with the Enugu State Government, land component forces, paramilitary agencies, and local security groups, the Service said the engagement marks a significant milestone in civil-military cooperation by the NAF in the region.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the Air Component of Operation Udo Ka has intensified non-kinetic efforts aimed at securing the South-East region, as part of its move to consolidate peace and strengthen public trust in Nigeria’s security architecture.

He stated the engagement prioritised direct interaction with key stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and the grassroots.

According to him, “Aerial assets, including two military helicopters and a civil helicopter from the International Helicopter Flying School, were deployed as part of the outreach, showcasing transparency in military operations and reassuring communities of the NAF’s peaceful intent.”

Speaking further on the use of soft power in the region, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, noted the engagement reflects the NAF’s growing commitment to non-kinetic strategies in conflict-prone areas, adding that “building trust is as vital as any military operation. We are set out to protect, not to intimidate.”

Ejodame said the forum, held in Ogbete and Agamede communities, featured candid discussions around security concerns, especially public misperceptions surrounding recent helicopter flights.

He stated that clarifying these operations helped douse tensions and demonstrated the Air Force’s readiness to demystify its presence while addressing community fears directly.

“The Anglican Bishop of Eha-Amufu Diocese, Right Reverend Daniel Nkemjika Olinya, Senior Special Adviser to the Enugu State Government on Security, Honourable Vincent Onyeabor, and the Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Barrister Obiora Obeagu, were among notable stakeholders who lauded the initiative and encouraged continued collaboration for regional stability,” he said.

He noted the visit was anchored on the CAS’s command philosophy of “purposeful training and mission-oriented force development for enhanced national security”.

Ejodame also stressed the engagement is part of broader efforts to integrate local voices into security planning.