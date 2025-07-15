Awujale Buried Amid Tight Security as Traditionalists Storm Burial Venue Midway

•Ijebu Ode council closes major markets

•George, Bakare, others mourn

James Sowole in Abeokuta and Segun James in Lagos





Amid tight security, the remains of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, the late Oba Sikiru Adetona, were yesterday interred at his Igbeba private residence according to Islamic rites.

The burial was supervised by Islamic leaders from the six South-west states, as well as Edo and Delta states.

Adetona died on Sunday at the age of 91 after reigning for more than 65 years on the throne.

The monarch was buried beside the grave of his late mother at an event attended by dignitaries from within and outside the state.

Security was provided by men of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defece Corps, Department of State Services (DSS), and Ogun State Security Network, Amotekun.

Among the dignitaries at the funeral were the former vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

There was also Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Chief Gboyega Oyetola, who represented President Bola Tinubu; and former Nigerian Ambassador to United Kingdom, Alhaji Sarafa Tunji Isola.

Other dignitaries at the event included the three senators for the three senatorial districts of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel (Ogun East), Solomon Yayi (Ogun West), and Shuaibu Salisu (Ogun Central)

The security arrangement at the event prevented a potential crisis, as traditionalists (Osugbo) stormed into the premises where the late monarch was being buried as the programme was ongoing. But they were led out of the place by armed soldiers, who rose to the occasion.

Speaking after the interment, Abiodun extolled the virtues of Adetona, describing him as a great philanthropist, who could do anything for his friends.

The governor, who described the late monarch as his father, added that the paramount ruler stood by him when he was involved in an accident in London.

He also said Adetona stood by him in open and in secret in his journey to Government House.

Abiodun said Adetona was a reliable father to his people, stating that in recognition of what Kabiyesi did for him as a person, on assumption of office, he awarded Ijebu-Ode -Mojoda-Epe Road in his honour.

Daniel described the late monarch as a fearless person, who said it as it was irrespective of whose ox was gored.

He stated, “Without any doubt, the situation in Ijebuland cannot be the same again because the people had been used to paternal support of the great grandfather, who had navigated the land successfully and the people of this community have no choice than to come together to continue from where Kabiyesi has left off. We pray that God should grant repose for his soul.

“It is common knowledge that in Kabiyesi Awujale, you have a forthright personality, who can speak truth to all at any time, who can be described as fearless, who abhors people telling lies. He was very straightforward.”

The former governor of the state added, “Kabiyesi is not used to anybody who is diplomatic. He says it as it is. At the end of the day, in the course of that, he garnered his own detractors. People have said he successfully won all the battles.

“He was strong from the beginning to the end. I guess that the testimony as to the kind of life he lived was that he was, indeed, a forthright personality.”

The 2023 governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, said the legacy left by Adetona would live long after his demise.

Adebutu described the late monarch as a forthright person, who spoke the truth always, adding that he was a custodian of culture.

Second in command to the late traditional ruler and Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuode, Olorogun Sunny Kuku, described Adetona as a revered monarch, a lover of culture, who used his position to promote the town to the global world with the popular and yearly Ojude Oba Festival.

Former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George, mourned the passing of Adetona, and former President Muhammadu Buhari, who also died on Sunday.

George said, “Oba Adetona, displayed humility, flamboyance, panache, royalty, dignity, class, honour, colour, energetic style, and boldness in his interaction with his subjects, governments, and people in the Diaspora.”

He described Buhari’s death as a “leveller”.

George said regarding Buhari’s demise, “Obviously, death has a humbling power. It eliminates advantages and disadvantages. The moment it strikes, you will realise that all men and women are the same, irrespective of social status, wealth, fame, power, religion and connections. Everybody will end up in six feet. We are all mortals.

“The lesson of his death is for everybody to be sober, whether you are in power or not, rich or poor. Death does not give a notice. It is also wrong for anybody to mock somebody’s death. It is unAfrican. God does not like that because judgement belongs to Him alone.

“As my former boss, I see his death as a lesson to everybody. Life is transient and the power you wield today is temporary. The only permanent power belongs to God Almighty.”

Meanwhile, Ijebu Ode Local Government Area announced temporary closure of major markets within the council area.

The closure of the markets, which took effect from July 14, followed the announcement of the passing of the Awujale.

It was announced in a statement signed by Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, Hon. Dare Alebiosu, and done as a mark of honour and deep respect for the departed Kabiyesi.

The affected markets were Ita-Ale Market, Ita-Osu Market, and Oke-Aje Market.

The statement added that the closure was in line with the town’s cultural traditions and to allow all sons and daughters of ljebuland the space to mourn the monumental loss.