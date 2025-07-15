Aiyedatiwa: My Administration Will Not Abandon Any Project in Ondo

•Swears-in new batch of commissioners

Fidelis David in Akure





Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has sworn-in a new batch of commissioners to join his executive council, stressing his administration will not abandon any project but rather build upon existing ones.

They include Idowu Ajanaku, Adewale Akinlosotu, Igbekele Ajibefun (former VC of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko), Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye, Ayodele Akande, Alabi Johnson and Amidu Takuro.

Others are: Oluwaseun Abosede Osamaye, Tob Loko, Olaolu Akindolire, Sunday Olajide, and Omoyofunmi Segun Henry, Adesoji Afolabi, Banji Awolowo Ajaka, Leye Akinola and Bode Ademuwagun.

In his address at the ceremony held at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome) in Akure, Governor Aiyedatiwa congratulated the new appointees, noting that they were carefully selected for their unassailable qualifications, impeccable track records, and dedication to public service.

Governor Aiyedatiwa who said the new cabinet members will make meaningful contributions to statecraft and deliver dividends of good governance to the people, urged them to hit the ground running, emphasizing the need to deliver on the administration’s electioneering promises.

His words: “Precisely on Thursday, 27th February 2025, we inaugurated the first batch of the state executive council members, including commissioners and special advisers critical to the immediate take-off of our new administration.

“I must acknowledge the reservations of individuals who felt that the state executive council should have come on stream in one fell swoop.

“However, within the first 100 days of our administration, we have been able to prove that slow and steady wins the race. Governance is not just about speed; it is about goal attainment with consistent and sustained effort, even if seemingly slow but which ultimately lead to success over those who are initially faster but prone to inconsistency or over-confidence.

“This concept highlights the value of persistence, patience and steady progress in achieving goals.”

The governor also charged the new commissioners to discharge their duties with integrity, patriotism, and a focus on the collective interest of the people, emphasizing the importance of fostering a cordial working relationship with the bureaucracy in their various ministries, departments, and agencies.

“I wish to reiterate that our administration is in a hurry to put in place policies and programmes for the all-round development of our Sunshine State. It therefore, behoves you to discharge the duties and responsibilities of your office with integrity, patriotism, bearing in mind always, the collective interest of the people.

“As appointees of government, you must also foster a cordial working relationship with the bureaucracy in your various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“You must respect due process and work together with your Accounting Officers and other top government functionaries towards ensuring that we deliver on our promise of providing dividends of good governance to our people.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa highlighted the administration’s development policy thrust, “OUR EASE,” a 7-point agenda aimed at propelling Ondo State forward, reemphasizing that the agenda focuses on economic development, food security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, security, youth empowerment, and social welfare.

More so, the governor assured those yet to be considered for appointments that there is room enough for all and that governance entails limitless opportunities for everyone to contribute to the state’s development.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, while highlighting his administration’s achievements in the past 100 days, including initiating projects, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the lives of citizens through socio-economic welfare programs, also emphasized the administration’s commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability, and excellent service.

“Let me restate that our administration will not abandon any project but rather build upon them, while regularly introducing new initiatives that will benefit our people. You would recall that in celebrating our 100 days recently, we commissioned and flagged off several life-changing projects across the length and breadth of our dear State”, he added.