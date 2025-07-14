  • Monday, 14th July, 2025

Gen. Abubakar: Buhari Was a Honest, Patriotic Leader

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Military Head of State, described the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a great patriot and statesman who significantly contributed to Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.

Abubakar, who is currently in London, told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Monday, “From God we came, and to Him we shall all return.”

He stated that Buhari would be deeply missed by his family, friends, and indeed all Nigerians, and prayed for God’s repose of his soul.
Abubakar said, “The death of President Buhari is a painful one, but who are we to question the will of Almighty Allah?
”We have lost an honest, sincere leader and a patriotic Nigerian at this critical time.
“But as we say, who are we to question the will of Almighty Allah?
“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and give the family and indeed all Nigerians the strength to bear this loss.”
He highlighted Buhari’s efforts in fighting corruption during both his military and civilian administrations, implementing measures that significantly impacted Nigeria’s trajectory.
He praised Buhari as a detribalised Nigerian, consensus builder, and selfless leader who worked tirelessly to maintain the country’s unity.
Abubakar prayed that Allah would grant Buhari a place among the righteous in Aljannah Firdaus. ( NAN)

