Zamfara Governor Mourns Buhari

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari died on Sunday in London following a prolonged illness.
A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the development as a sorrowful moment for Nigeria.
“The loss of former President Muhammadu Buhari is a touching moment for all Nigerians.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Zamfara State, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late President.
“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him a befitting place in Aljannah Firdaus.”

