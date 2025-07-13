West Africa Has Common Enemy in Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists, Says MNJTF Force Commander

*ISWAP’s commander, Ibn Ali, surrenders in Borno

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Godwin Mutkut, has stated that state forces have a common enemy in Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, who have plagued West Africa, the Sahel Region, and Lake Chad Basin for over 15 years, draining resources and causing widespread loss of life and property.



This is just as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said a high-profile commander of ISWAP identified as Ibn Ali has surrendered to troops with his weapons and cache of ammunition in Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

General Mutkut made this statement in Cameroon during a strategic operational visit to the 4th Joint Military Region of the Cameroon Armed Forces, led by Major General Saleh Mahamadou, at the headquarters of Operation Emergence 4.



The two top military leaders also pledged to conduct robust collaboration to decisively counter insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin as part of a strategic move to enhance security and stability in the region.

The Force Commander of the MNJTF said the purpose of his visit was to share insights, address challenges, and forge a joint coordinated strategy to overcome the region’s security threats.



He stated that the renewed synergy would extend beyond the MNJTF and Operation Emergence 4, encompassing all stakeholders dedicated to securing the Lake Chad Basin.

According to a statement by the Chief Military Public Information Officer of the Army, MNJTF, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the Force Commander also called for continued support from troop-contributing countries to strengthen the mission.



In response, Major General Mahamadou commended the MNJTF’s efforts in improving security and fostering economic activities in the Lake Chad Basin.

He noted that his troops were more than ready to provide any support and collaboration that could leverage the strength of both forces.

The Force Commander also paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of the Northern Region of Cameroon, Midjiyawa Bakare, where he assured the governor that there would be a change in the ongoing counter-terrorism operation in the Lake Chad Region.



Meanwhile, DHQ has said a high-profile commander of ISWAP identified as Ibn Ali has surrendered to troops with his weapons and cache of ammunition in Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, made this known in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

Kangye said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted operations between July 4 and July 10 in the general areas of Platari, Sambisa Forest, and the Timbuktu triangle, eliminating scores of terrorists.

He said that a large number of terrorists, including adult males and females and children, also surrendered to troops as operational tempo heightened across the theatre.



According to him, troops also conducted operations in Gwoza, Kaga, Mafa, Ngala, Abadam, Bama, Biu, Konduga, Damboa, and Dikwa LGAs, as well as Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.

“During the encounters, some terrorists were killed in action, five of their collaborators were arrested, while four kidnapped victims were rescued.



“Some quantities of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“They also retrieved and safely detonated some IEDs, while the sum of N822,500 was also recovered.

“Similarly, a high-profile terrorist commander identified as Ibn Ali surrendered to troops with his weapons and cache of ammunition in Bama LGA of Borno State,” he said.

Kangye said the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces and other security agencies, intensified operations along both kinetic and non-kinetic lines across all theatres during the period under review with resounding outcomes.