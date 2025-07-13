UK University Honours AA Zaura With Honorary Diploma in Humanities

In recognition of his enduring commitment to youth empowerment, social transformation, poverty alleviation and educational development, the

University of Sunderland in Nigeria in partnership with the London Academy Business School (LABS), UK, have conferred the prestigious Honorary Diploma in Humanities on Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, popularly known as AA Zaura.

The University of Sunderland in Nigeria is an extension of the renowned UK-based University of Sunderland, offering British-standard education through local partnerships.

Its partner, London Academy Business School is a leading UK business and technology education provider with operations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The distinguished honour was presented during a brief ceremony at the University of Sunderland’s Nigerian satellite campus within the premises of the Nigeria’s Public Service Institute in Abuja.

The event drew a select dignitaries from academia, civil society and political stalwarts, who gathered to celebrate the legacy, inspiration and impact of the President of the AA Zaura Foundation International.

Presenting the award, Dr. Lawrence Jones-Esan, Global Chairman/CEO of the London Academy Business School and official representative of the University of Sunderland in Nigeria, lauded Alh. Zaura as “a champion of rights-based education, a social impact crusader and an unstoppable force of change for poverty eradication in Kano State.”

Dr. Jones-Esan recalled that just two weeks earlier, the AA Zaura Foundation International partnered with the London Academy Business School to host a Digital Entrepreneurship Programme for youths in Kano, successfully graduating over 95 participants.

According to him,many of the graduates are already developing mobile apps and digital tools to address pressing community challenges, a testimony to the practical and lasting value of Zaura’s Foundation interventions.

“Alh. Zaura is not just a philanthropist; he is a global changemaker with a mission.

“His consistent efforts to uplift vulnerable populations, especially young people, place him among the most impactful social leaders of our time”, Jones-Esan said.

In his acceptance remarks, Alh. AA Zaura expressed profound gratitude to the University of Sunderland in Nigeria and the London Academy of Business School for the recognition.

He dedicated the award to Nigerian youths, particularly youths of Kano State extraction, saying it would spur him to redouble his efforts towards making life better for his people.

“This honour is both humbling and energising.It will reinforces my belief that education, digital empowerment, and social equity are not luxuries, they are necessities for a better Nigeria.

“I pledge to continue supporting institutions like the University of Sunderland to provide affordable, accessible digital education that keeps our talents at home and reduces educational capital flight”, he said.

Zaura also reaffirmed his commitment to broadening educational opportunities for Nigerians, pledging infrastructural and technical support to aid the full establishment of the University’s programmes in Nigeria.

The recognition marks another milestone in Alh. AA Zaura’s mission to create lasting impact through education, technology, and community-driven development.