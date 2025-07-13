Tinubu Mourns Oba Adetona

.Describes late Awujale as honest arbiter, confidante, reliable leader

.Says he’s a towering natural ruler that served his people with dignity, panache, class and unmistakable sense of duty

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday evening mourned the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who joined his ancestors at 91.

The President, in a tribute described the first class traditional ruler as an honest arbiter, confidante and reliable leader without any guile.

According to him, the foremost monarch who spent over 65 years on the Awujale stool was a towering natural ruler who served his people with dignity, panache, class and an unmistakable sense of duty.

President Tinubu in the tribute stated, inter alia: “One of Nigeria’s most outstanding, foremost, and revered traditional rulers, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, has joined his ancestors after over 65 remarkable years on the throne.

“I received the news of this transition Saturday night with double pain in my heart as it coincided with the passing of my predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari. The demise of Oba Adetona has left an enormous void within the traditional institutions in Yorubaland and Nigeria in general.

“Oba Adetona was a towering natural ruler who served his people with dignity, panache, class, and an unmistakable sense of duty.

“During his remarkable reign that witnessed tremendous progress and development in Ijebu-Ode and the entire Ijebuland, Oba Adetona provided uncompromising leadership to his people.

“In his over six decades on the throne, ascending at 26, Oba Adetona used his role as a foremost ruler to advance the cause of progress and national unity. In a time of national crisis and uncertainty, he stood firmly as a voice of reason.

“I enjoyed an excellent personal relationship with Kabiyesi. I will forever cherish our time together.

“He was an honest arbiter, confidante, and reliable leader without any guile. I found his company comforting, wisdom enriching, and candour empowering.

“Oba Adetona’s sterling qualities of service, philanthropy, investment in education, and research through the School of Postgraduate and Research Studies in Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, will be enduring monuments in his memory.

“As the nation mourns Oba Adetona’s passing, I extend my condolences to the family, Governor Dapo Abiodun, the government, the people of Ogun State, and sons and daughters of Ijebuland.

“May our departed Kabiyesi find eternal rest, and may we be comforted by his legacy of outstanding service.”