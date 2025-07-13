  • Sunday, 13th July, 2025

Tinubu Mourns Buhari, Orders Flags flown at Half Mast

Breaking | 3 hours ago

.Tinubu Speaks with widow, Aisha, expresses deep condolences

.Directs Shettima to proceed to UK to accompany body back home

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has announced the passing of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died on Sunday in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu has spoken with the former President’s widow, Aishat Buhari and offered his deep condolences.

The President has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-mast as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Former President Buhari, whoo was twice elected Nigeria’s President in 2015 and 2023 also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

The Buhari family had earlier announced the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari’s age long spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a release stated, inter alia:

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHIRRAJIUUN.

“The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.