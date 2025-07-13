Tinubu Mourns Buhari, Orders Flags flown at Half Mast

.Tinubu Speaks with widow, Aisha, expresses deep condolences

.Directs Shettima to proceed to UK to accompany body back home

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has announced the passing of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died on Sunday in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu has spoken with the former President’s widow, Aishat Buhari and offered his deep condolences.

The President has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-mast as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Former President Buhari, whoo was twice elected Nigeria’s President in 2015 and 2023 also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

The Buhari family had earlier announced the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari’s age long spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a release stated, inter alia:

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHIRRAJIUUN.

“The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.”