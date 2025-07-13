  • Sunday, 13th July, 2025

Tinubu Celebrates Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, At 91

* Says the accomplished statesman remains a massive source of inspiration to Nigerians 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the globally renowned literary icon and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on the occasion of his 91st birthday.

The president, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Prof. Soyinka, a well-decorated literary giant, activist, cultural icon, and public intellectual, is known for his extraordinary creative and artistic talent, evident in his plays, poems, memoirs, essays, and other artistic productions.

President Tinubu noted the contributions of the first African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986 to education, pro-democracy and human rights movements, cultural diplomacy, and nation-building over the last several decades.

He described Soyinka as a massive source of inspiration to Nigerians and, most especially, generations of younger writers worldwide who, on their own, have also attained great national and international prominence.

The president acknowledged his decades of association, friendship and collaboration with the accomplished statesman.

According to President Tinubu, “I rejoice with Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on reaching another year and praise his continuing service and contributions to our nation’s development. Professor Soyinka is an uncommon patriot who has continued to demonstrate his undying love for our country. Even at the grand old age, he continues to be a source of inspiration to fellow citizens and people around the world. We are grateful for his long years of service to Nigeria and humanity.

“I value my association with Professor Soyinka and several collaborations to advance the progress and development of Nigeria.

“On this special day that marks the beginning of the journey into the last decade of his centennial, I wish Professor Wole Soyinka good health and more years in sound mind.”

