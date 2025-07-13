Super Falcons to Use Algeria to Prepare for WAFCON Q’final

Nine-time champions Nigeria will use today’s final Group B clash with Algeria’s Lady Fennecs to prepare hard for their WAFCON quarter-final date with either hosts Morocco or ambitious Zambia – two teams that any team will underrate at their own peril.

The two teams (Morocco and Zambia) were also the ones that rubbed mud into the faces of the Super Falcons at the last edition of the competition, also hosted by Morocco. The hosts accounted for the Falcons in the semi-finals (via penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time), and the Copper Queens pipped the Falcons 1-0 in the third-place match.

Head Coach Justine Madugu, who was also in the technical crew to that championship, is aware that his charges must be at their best to overcome either the hosts or the Copper Queens, or even Senegal who still have a chance to finish well if they overpower the Lionesses in their Group A final-day clash.

“Our commitment has been to take it one game at a time. We believe in our approach and we will adopt the tactics, pattern and approach that we believe can give us victory in each game. We respect all the teams but fear none.”

Algeria’s lone-goal defeat of Botswana on Group B’s Matchday 1, and subsequent draw with Tunisia have taken them to four points, two behind Nigeria, and with a potential quarter-final with any of defending champions South Africa, Mali, Tanzania and Ghana as Group C is still delicately-poised.

Sunday’s encounter at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca will revive memories of both team’s two friendly matches in Nigeria in the last quarter of last year, during which the Falcons affirmed superiority over the North Africans with 2-0 and 3-1 defeats. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade scored both goals in Ikenne, off long-range rockets, while Folashade Ijamilusi, now based in China and also with the Falcons in Morocco, was the star of the second match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos with a brace.

Madugu will have to do without USA-based playmaker Deborah Abiodun, who received yellow cards in both matches against Tunisia and Botswana, and must thus sit out this one against the Algerians.

Probables to take her place are the lively Esther Okoronkwo – who swiftly enlivened Nigeria’s previous matches at this tournament on introduction, and has two assists as well as Woman of the Match award from the 3-0 defeat of Tunisia – and the quiet but diligent Jennifer Echegini, who plays her club football in France.

However, Madugu may opt to alter pattern and personnel, and drag the energetic Toni Payne back into the playmaker role, with Ajibade slotted on the wide and with perhaps Francesca Ordega on the left, with the precocious Rinsola Babajide in the central attacking role.

Victory will not only extend the Falcons’ superiority over the Algerians, but will sustain the Nigerian girls’ winning mentality (they have not lost a game this year) and set them in great tune for a potentially-explosive quarter-final duel on Friday next week.