PSG Gunning to Cap Brilliant Season with Club World Cup Trophy Today

Paris St Germain (PSG) will cap a brilliant season playing in the final of the revamped 32–team FIFA’s Club World Cup this evening against Chelsea inside the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

It is the grand finale of the month-long tournament that has been under intense criticism by top European club sides but has surprisingly defied all odds, filled with surprises, including shock exits for Manchester City and Inter Milan at the hands of underdogs Saudi’s Al Hilal and Fluminenseof Brazil.

PSG who won the UEFA Champions first time in the club’s history, have had a fairytale run here in USA and will be most excited becoming the first champions of FIFA’s expanded competition, created with the promise of revolutionising club football and as a glittering curtain-raiser for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

PSGhave been in scintillating form, winning seven of their last eight matches without conceding a single goal. Luis Enrique’s side showcased their high-pressing, fast-paced, vertical style to devastating effect in a 4-0 demolition of Real Madridin the semi-finals. Two early turnovers, forced by PSG’s relentless press, led to a commanding two-goal lead within nine minutes.

The Parisians, fresh off their maiden Champions League triumph last month, are chasing their first world title.

Manager Luis Enrique has revitalised the team, replacing departing stars Neymar, Lionel Messiand Kylian Mbappewith a youthful, dynamic squad committed to his total football ethos.

Midfield orchestrator Vitinhahas been pivotal, while flying fullbacks Nuno Mendesand Achraf Hakimiprovide width and pace. Up front, Ballon d’Or contender Ousmane Dembelehas shone, delivering crucial goals and assists.

PSG’s defensive solidity has also been remarkable, with their high turnover rate – averaging seven per hour of play – proving instrumental throughout the competition.

Luis Enrique, who has already experienced glory leading Barcelona to a treble a decade ago, has never lost a one-off club final, winning 11 of 11.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have taken the longer road to the final, arriving in the U.S. after winning Europe’s third-tier Conference League following a sub-par domestic campaign in which they barely managed a top-four Premier League finish.

Chelsea have rallied in the tournament and the final gives manager Enzo Maresca a chance for redemption after being questioned due to struggles with a squad that cost Chelsea over 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in recent years.

The mid-tournament addition of Joao Pedrohas proven inspired, with the Brazilian forward netting twice in their semi-final win over his childhood team Fluminense.

He has combined well with Cole Palmerin attack, while Chelsea’s midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Laviaand Moises Caicedohas excelled at breaking up play and exploiting spaces.