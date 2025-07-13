Otu’s Ties With Presidency Responsible for Federal Projects in C’ River, Says Gov’s Aide

In a bold commendation of Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s leadership, the Special Adviser to the Governor on General Duties, Dr. Ekpenyong Akiba, has hailed the governor’s strategic relationship with the Presidency as the engine behind the growing catalogue of federal projects in Cross River State.

He described the governor’s rapport with President Bola Tinubu as deliberate, robust, and immensely rewarding for the people of the state.

Speaking in Calabar while reacting to the Federal Government’s newly unveiled National Policy on Maritime and Blue Economy, Akiba cited several high-impact projects including the Special Agriculture Processing Zone, the long-awaited dredging and modernization of the Calabar Port, and the recently flagged-off Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road as tangible dividends of this synergy.

“All these would not have been possible without Governor Otu forging a deliberate and strategic relationship with the Presidency,” he declared.

Akiba specifically lauded the federal commitment to completing the Bakassi Deep Seaport and the modernization of Calabar Port, noting that these initiatives will be transformative for the region.

“The governor’s rapport with Mr. President has been instrumental in securing Cross River’s rightful place in the national infrastructure development plan.

“As we all know, in two years, Cross River has benefitted immensely from Federal Government projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Special Agro Processing Zone, the Students Loan scheme, and numerous women empowerment programmes initiated by the First Lady. If he can achieve these in just two years, then at the end of his second term, Nigeria is definitely going to experience unprecedented and uncommon development,” Akiba stated.

He went further to describe President Tinubu as a promise keeper whose passion for national transformation is gradually bearing fruit.

Akiba urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the current administration, stressing that the president’s economic blueprint is on course to change the nation’s story for good.

The Special Adviser emphasized the job creation potential of the ongoing projects, noting that: “These developments will not only attract investment but will also create employment opportunities for our teeming youths and significantly boost the state’s economy.”

While applauding the government’s efforts, Akiba urged the federal authorities to expedite action on critical infrastructure such as the Calabar–Itu and Calabar–Ikom highways, which he described as vital arteries for regional connectivity and economic logistics.

He praised the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, saying: “Economic indices already point to a steady national recovery.”

According to him, the administration’s equitable spread of projects across the 36 states speaks volumes about its commitment to inclusive development.

“The story continues to change as promised and as contained in the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Governors, irrespective of party affiliations, now enjoy improved allocations. It is no wonder the opposition is increasingly gravitating towards the president and finding our party, the APC, more attractive—as evidenced in recent defections and endorsements for President Tinubu and our indefatigable Governor Otu ahead of 2027,” Akiba said.