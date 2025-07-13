Niger Gov Mourns Buhari’s Passage

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has expressed sadness at the passage of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died on Sunday at a hospital in London. He was aged 82 years.

In a statement on Sunday, Governor Bago described the former president as an elder statesman who has etched his name in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

Bago observed that former President Buhari was a very disciplined personality, lived a life of service to humanity and dedication to nation-building.

“The deceased is an icon of integrity and patriotism from when he was a military officer to when he became the Head of State in 1983 and was democratically elected as President in 2015 and 2019,” Bago said in the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim.

Bago recalled that the deceased had remained steadfast in fighting corruption and making Nigeria better throughout his administration, especially through the numerous initiatives introduced by his government.

He credited the former president with the expansion of rail lines, construction and rehabilitation of major roads, establishment of the Social Investment Programmes (SIP), and agricultural and security reforms.

Bago said: “The legacies and contributions of President Buhari to the project Nigeria, despite numerous challenges, cannot be forgotten in a hurry.”

The governor extended his deepest condolences to the family, the government, people of Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole over the great loss.

Governor Bago prayed that Allah will forgive all the shortcomings of the deceased and grant him Aljanna Firdausi.