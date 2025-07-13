  • Sunday, 13th July, 2025

Makinde Mourns Ex-President, Buhari

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed his condolences to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the death of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He equally commiserated with the wife of the former president, Hajia Aisha Buhari, and his entire family, praying to God to grant repose to his soul.

Makinde, in a statement on Sunday, described Buhari’s death as unexpected, noting, however, that the former president made his mark in serving the country.

He prayed that God gives his family the fortitude to bear the loss, while also granting the former military Head of State Aljanah Firdaus.

