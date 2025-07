Former President Muhammadu Buhari died in a London hospital on Sunday at 82.

Here are images of his life and times.

Buhari as a young officer of the Nigerian Army

Buhari and two of his colleagues in his early years in the military

Young officer Buhari with two other officers

Buhari enjoying a meal with another officer at work

General Buhari as military head of state reviewing a parade in the 80s

General Buhari with former Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters, Late Gen Tunde Idiagbon

Buhari during a visit to Ogoniland as military leader

General Buhari as member of the Supreme Military Council in the 70s

Buhari during an APC presidential campaign

Buhari at his inauguration as President in 2015

Buhari being sworn in as President

Buhari with former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Buhari with his wife Aisha, and former President Goodluck Jonathan at his inauguration in 2015

Buhari Presiding over a FEC meeting

Buhari with former heads of state, Gen Yakubu Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Gen Abdusalami Abubakar

Buhari with Babangida

Buhari with Obasanjo and Babangida

Buhari with Gen Abdulsalami and former President Jonathan

Buhari addressing the United ANtions General Assembly

Buhari addressing a gathering at a UN General Assembly

Buhari with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Buhari with former US President Barack Obama

Buhari with US President Donald Trump

Buhari addressing UNGA

Buhari in discussing with members of the Nigerian delegation before his address at UNGA

Buhari with King Charles and French President Emmanuel Macron

Buhari with King Charles III

Buhari with world leaders

Buhari taking the then President-elect Tinubu on a tour of the State House

Buhari at the handing over ceremony to Tinubu in 2023

Buhari in military fatigue a visit to a military event during his civilian presidency

Buhari, former First Lady Aisha, their son and daughter in the presidential jet

Buhari with his wife Aisha

Buhari, his wife Aisha and their grand daughter