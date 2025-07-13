In Line with Convention, Akpabio Hands over APC Leadership, Structure in Akwa Ibom to Eno

Okon Bassey in Uyo

In line with the political developments in the state, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has surrendered the leadership and political structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State to Governor Umo Eno.



Akpabio officially performed the handing over exercise of the political structure of the party at the first meeting of APC stakeholders in the state held at the state Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, the state capital.

In accepting the development, Governor Eno urged the party’s leadership, from the ward level upwards, to accept the movement and merge with open arms, in order for everyone to be a beneficiary of the movement.



“This is a merger, and as the Senate President has said, we must, therefore, approach it with love, unity, and understanding. There have to be some sacrifices from both ends.

“Let the leadership and members bring down the rhetoric so that we all can come together in droves and build a truly united APC in our state.



“We have heard stories where some ward leaders have brought out lists of requirements for people who want to join the party as if it is a marriage ceremony. Honestly, that should not be. We should be happy that Akwa Ibom is getting united, and we are all better for it,” he said.

Eno assured the stakeholders, especially Senator Akpabio, of his readiness to work together with the party’s hierarchy and support the ideology and interest of the Party for the overall good of the people of the state.

“I just want to tell our people and the party that I am here to work with you. I am here to contribute to the growth of the Party. We will work with you, and give you that honour that you so rightly deserve”.



The Senate president described Governor Eno as a great unifier, a man of foresight and vision, stressing that the governor’s leadership has brought peace and unity to Akwa Ibom and repositioned it for future growth.

He said Eno’s movement into APC as a merger, and not an acquisition, urged all members to join hands to work for the progress and overall interest of the state.



The Senate President called on the governor to integrate the state, citing his position in the Senate.

He announced the modification of the party’s slogan to encourage integration, love, unity, and progress.

The state Chairman of the party, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, had earlier lauded the governor for his exceptional leadership style that has transformed the State to a united and peaceful haven.



Ntukekpo assured the governor of the willingness and support of the party’s leadership, urging members to submit to his leadership, guidance, and direction, for the expected growth and progress of the state.

The state’s APC Woman leader, Obonganwan Obonodo Uko; Youth Leader, Dr. Clement Awakessien, representatives of Chapter Chairmen, Mr. Utitofon Jeremiah, and representatives of ward chairmen, Mr. Edidiong Dama, appreciated the governor for his inclusive leadership disposition and especially for reaching out to them even when he was yet to join the APC.



They acknowledged that a good number of their members benefited from the governor’s empowerment initiatives and pledged their readiness to support him in attaining his lofty ideals for the party and the state as contained in the ARISE Agenda.