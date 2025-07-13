IBB Pays Glowing Tribute to Buhari

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has paid glowing tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari who died on Sunday in London at the age of 82 years, describing his passage as the loss of a symbol.

General Babangida, in the tribute he personally signed and titled ‘Tribute To A Brother Friend, And Patriot — Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR)’ in Minna his country home declared: “His (Buhari) passing today is not just the loss of a former Head of State, or a two-term civilian President, it is the loss of a symbol — a man whose life embodied the transition of Nigeria from the old guard to the new republic.

“A man who, even in retirement, remained a moral compass to many, and an example of modesty in public life.”

According to Babangida, the late former President Buhari beyond the uniform and the public glare, was a deeply spiritual man, a man who found solace in faith, and who carried himself with the humility of someone who believed in a higher calling.

“We may not have agreed on everything — as brothers often don’t — but I never once doubted his sincerity or his patriotism,” Babangida stated.

Describing the deceased as “my friend, my brother, my course mate and a fellow soldier in the journey of nationhood”, Babangida said Buhari stood out — quiet yet resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to Nigeria.

“Through the years, we shared trenches and trials, dreams and disappointments, victories and moments of reflection. Our bond was forged not only by military training, but by a shared commitment to the ideals of service, discipline, and love for country” he said.

The former military president expressed his condolences “to his beloved wife, Aisha, his children, grandchildren and the nation he loved and served”.

He prayed Allah in His infinite mercy to, forgive the deceased’s shortcomings, accept his deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.