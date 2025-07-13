GAH Elite Serves Up Tennis Tournament in Honor of Dr. Princess Oghene

In a stunning showcase of sportsmanship and community spirit, GAH Elite is rolling out the red carpet for a grand Tennis Tournament celebrating the birthday of none other than Dr. Princess Oghene, the visionary founder of GMYT Group Ltd.

The buzz was confirmed by GAH Elite’s media spokesperson, Bolatito Adebola, who announced that the highly-anticipated Elite Women’s and Men’s Doubles Lawn Tennis Tournament will take place from July 14th to 19th at the prestigious Ikoyi Club in Lagos. This six-day championship is set to be an electrifying display of talent, fierce competition, and jubilant celebration.

Marking a milestone occasion, the grand finale on July 19th will align perfectly with Dr. Oghene’s birthday, transforming the tournament into a heartfelt tribute to her legacy. As an accomplished entrepreneur and the driving force behind GMYT Fashion Academy, Dr. Oghene is on a mission to elevate Nigeria’s sporting events to new heights.

“This is more than just a tournament,” she declared with passion. “It’s a celebration of excellence, legacy, and leadership through sport. With millions invested in this tournament and hundreds of thousands in prizes for our winners, we are setting a new benchmark for sporting events in Africa,” she stated emphatically.

Bolatito further revealed that the GAH Elite tournament promises attendees a lavish experience, complete with luxury branded gift packs, live brand activations, and product showcases that are sure to impress. Participants can also look forward to full editorial features in GAH Elite Magazine, red carpet exposure, and engaging social media interviews that will amplify the event’s reach.

“The Royal Serv is where champions are not just born; they’re celebrated,” Bolatito emphasized. “This tournament will provide professional photo opportunities, player features, and magazine mentions that will elevate the profiles of all involved.”

Dr. Oghene continues to redefine excellence within Africa’s modern business and lifestyle landscape. Her vision for the tournament goes beyond mere competition. “This six-day tennis extravaganza is a celebration of power, grace, and connection,” she explained. “It’s about bringing the continent’s elite together to experience sport as a canvas for community engagement, branding, and legacy building.”

The strategic partnership with Ikoyi Club 1938 highlights the event’s significance as a premier gathering for distinguished individuals who appreciate the finer things in life. Attendees can expect an unforgettable experience that transcends traditional sporting events, blending competition with camaraderie and celebration.

With Dr. Princess Oghene leading the charge, the GAH Elite Tennis Tournament is poised to become a landmark event on Nigeria’s sporting calendar—a true testament to the power of sport in uniting communities and celebrating excellence!