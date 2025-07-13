FG Secures 44 Fresh Convictions on Terrorism-financing

*Hunger, poverty key drivers of insecurity, CDS, Musa insists

*CAS: 5,650 terrorists killed by NAF in North-east, North-west in two years

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Nigeria has secured convictions for 44 out of 54 individuals, who were recently arraigned in Phase 7 of the Kainji Detention Facility Terrorism Trial, according to the National Counter Terrorism Centre – Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA).

This is just as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has insisted that hunger and poverty were the major drivers of insecurity in Nigeria, stressing that vulnerable populations were more easily recruited into insurgent groups.



He also stated that non-kinetic warfare produces more sustainable outcomes in the fight against insecurity.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, however, disclosed that no fewer than 5,650 terrorists were killed by the airstrikes of the Air Component of Operations Hadin Kai and Fansan Yamma in the North-east and North-west operational theatres in two years.



According to a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Head of Strategic Communication, National Counter Terrorism Centre – Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), Mr. Michael Abu, the Nigerian government has secured convictions for 44 out of 54 individuals recently arraigned in Phase 7 of the Kainji Detention Facility Terrorism Trial.

Abu said the remaining 10 cases were adjourned during proceedings held across four courts, presided over by four Federal High Court justices.

He said the country had with the recent 44 convictions, secured a total of 785 cases involving terrorism financing and other terrorism-related offences.



This, according to him, is a reflection of the country’s intensified efforts to combat violent extremism, dismantle funding networks, and strengthen national security through judicial enforcement.

“The verdicts delivered from the trials resulted in prison sentences ranging from 10 to 30 years, all to be served with hard labour, underscoring the severity of the crimes and the Nigerian justice system’s resolve to uphold accountability and deter future transgressions.



“The trials commenced on Wednesday, July 9, with an opening ceremony during which the National Coordinator of NCTC -ONSA, Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka, delivered remarks on behalf of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Meanwhile, the CDS, General Musa has insisted that poverty and illiteracy were the major drivers of insecurity in Nigeria.



Speaking during an operational visit to Adamawa State at the weekend, according to a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the CDS emphasised the dual approach of the Armed Forces in combating insecurity – kinetic and non-kinetic strategies.

Musa noted that while kinetic and non-kinetic strategies were important, the non-kinetic approach often yielded more sustainable outcomes.



He highlighted the strong link between development and security, stating that when citizens benefitted directly from governance, they would more likely support and protect the system.

In a related development, the CAS, Air Marshal Abubakar, has disclosed that no fewer than 5,650 terrorists were killed by the airstrikes of the Air Component of Operations Hadin Kai and Fansan Yamma in the North-east and North-west operational theatres in two years.



The Air Chief also disclosed that from June 2023 to date, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised over 3,496 terrorists and destroyed 775 structures and logistics hubs and 218 combat vehicles.

“Similarly, the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma neutralised over 2,154 terrorists, destroyed 669 structures and 271 motorbikes in the Northwest,” he said.

Speaking yesterday at the NAF 2025 Mid-Year CAS Parley with Veterans at the NAF Conference Center and Suites, Kado Abuja, Air Marshal Abubakar said that in the Niger Delta Operational Area, Operation Delta Safe significantly disrupted crude oil theft, resulting in improved national crude oil production and contributing positively to the economy.



He stated that within the last two years, the NAF acquired 15 brand-new aircraft comprising six T-129 ATAK helicopters, two AW-109 Trekkers, three Beechcraft King Air aircraft, and four Diamond 62 platforms.

He further revealed that an additional 49 platforms were expected before the end of 2026, including three CASA 295s, 10 AW-109 Trekkers, 12 AH-1Z helicopters, and 24 M-346 fighter aircraft.

These acquisitions, the CAS said, had significantly improved NAF’s operational capabilities.

According to him, “in the past year alone, the NAF has flown over 4,500 hours in 2,304 sorties for 1,974 counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency missions.



“Additionally, over 4,670 hours were flown in 2,713 sorties for 2,610 anti-banditry operations, and 1,450 hours in 453 sorties for 366 counter-crude oil theft missions.

“Between January and June 2025, we have already flown 3,583 hours in 1,728 sorties across these critical operations. These air operations have yielded tangible results.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Administration, NAF, Air Vice Marshal Idi Sani said the Chief of Air Staff’s parley with veterans was more than a ceremonial reunion.



He noted that it was a deliberate and strategic engagement designed to foster community, deepen institutional memory, and preserve the values that have shaped the Nigerian Air Force over the years.

Meanwhile, the gallant troops of the 37 NDA Demonstration Battalion have intercepted and apprehended three suspected gunrunners in Kaduna State as part of its significant strides against the proliferation of arms and terrorist activities in the country.



Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, in a statement yesterday, noted that this operation, conducted on Thursday, was a result of meticulous planning and actionable intelligence that led to the interception and subsequent arrest of the suspects – Yakubu Jibril 45, Abubakar Yahaya 45, and Isiya Sani 30.

The suspects, General Kangye said, were caught red-handed while travelling in a black Golf 4 vehicle with Registration Number ABUJA 385 K7 along the Kauya–Old Afaka–Sabon Birni Road in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.



He stated that a thorough search of the vehicle revealed a significant cache of arms and ammunition, indicating their nefarious intentions to supply criminal elements in remote areas.

Among the items seized, he revealed, were nine AK-47 rifles, 389 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) live ammunition, 54 rounds of 5.56 x 45mm (NATO) ammunition, 17 rifle magazines, GSM handsets, other incriminating items, and a cash sum of three hundred and sixty-five thousand, six hundred naira.