Constitutional Review: Gov Sani Backs Creation of State Police, Fiscal Federalism, State Creation

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has listed five important areas that require urgent constitutional reform to support the creation of a state, guarantee fiscal federalism, and ensure the creation of additional states.

Speaking yesterday in Kaduna at the North-west zone public hearing on the amendment of the 1999 Constitution, Sani said the constitution must cease to be a document of convenience for the powerful but a charter of empowerment for the people.



Sani, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, said the creation of states, creation of state police, fiscal federalism, recognition of traditional institutions, and gender equity are areas that should be given urgent priority in the constitutional amendment.

He described the constitutional review as a moment of national reckoning and urged participants to rise to the challenge of nation-building.



“Our constitution must cease to be a document of convenience for the powerful and become a charter of empowerment for the people,” the governor said.

According to him, “the public hearing is more than a technical review, but a deliberation about who we are as a people, our values and the kind of future we wish to secure for posterity.”

Sani, a proponent of state police, said its creation will help in tackling insecurity at the grassroots.

He recalled that as a Senator in the 9th National Assembly, he sponsored several constitutional and legislative bills aimed at establishing state police.



He said the renewed agitations for decentralised policing are not only desirable but inevitable, stressing that security cannot be national if it is not local.

Sani also called for fiscal federalism and equitable resource control, criticising the current over-centralised structure.



He said: “States must be empowered not only to legislate on local matters but to control and benefit more directly from the resources found within their jurisdictions.”

Sani added that ‘’fiscal federalism is not a concession; it is a constitutional imperative.”

He advocated for the recognition of traditional institutions in the constitution, considering their relevance in promoting peace and development.



“Our traditional rulers are not mere cultural ornaments. They are guardians of community cohesion, peace brokers, and custodians of indigenous governance systems,” he said.

On gender inclusion, the governor called for constitutional guarantees to increase women’s participation in politics and governance.

“Nigeria cannot claim to be a democracy while half of its population remains underrepresented,” he said.

The governor called on delegates to legislate with conscience, urging them to ‘’rise above partisan interests and sectional sentiments, and speak the language of statesmanship.’’