Buhari Rejected N10m Food Budget, New Cars During His Tenure, Says Garba Shehu

*Says ex-president purchase of five customised Mercedes-Benz vehicles worth N400m million

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Garba Shehu, the former presidential spokesperson, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari, rejected a proposed N10 million food budget for the State House during his tenure.

Shehu made the revelation in his memoir titled ‘According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience’, which was launched in Abuja on Tuesday.

The book recounts his eight years of service under Buhari and offers behind-the-scenes insights into governance at the State House.



According to Shehu, shortly after Buhari assumed office in 2015, he was informed that the State House food budget – covering meals for the president, vice-president, guest houses, and official banquets – needed to be increased to N10 million.



“When they told him N10 million was needed, he screamed and demanded it be reduced,” Shehu said.

“Look at my table, what do I eat? How much does it cost?” Buhari reportedly asked.

The former spokesperson described Buhari’s daily meals as “simple” and “healthy”.

“Regarding his simple lifestyle, as president, most of the things he ate were very basic food that is recognisable and associated with and consumed by the lower strata of the Nigerian society: tuwo (dough-like dishes made from grains), pap, akara (bean cake), beans, wheat, plenty of salads, poultry and mutton. He ate healthily,” Shehu added.



Shehu said shortly after assuming office in 2015, Buhari was briefed by the Permanent Secretary at the State House, Nebolisa Emodi, that N400 million had been released to purchase five customised Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

“The proposal to buy the vehicles had been made at the twilight of President Jonathan’s administration,” Shehu wrote.

“But Buhari asked, ‘What is wrong with the cars left behind by the former president?’ and added, ‘They are all right for my use.’”

Shehu noted that Buhari declined the purchase and directed Emodi to cut down operating costs at the Presidential Villa and strengthen internal financial controls.

He said Buhari continued using the vehicles left behind by Jonathan, only switching after one broke down on the way to the airport.



“He instructed that all State House expenses must stay within the approved budget and that reliance on the so-called Presidential Intervention Funds must end,” Shehu said.

Shehu also said Buhari spent the early months of his administration consulting with permanent secretaries and heads of agencies to understand the challenges facing the country. This, he noted, contributed to the delay in appointing ministers – a move that drew criticism at the time.



In one anecdote, Shehu said during one of Buhari’s medical trips, when Yemi Osinbajo was acting president, some officials – not Osinbajo – approached Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff, about a security vote.

“Malam Abba told them that the president kept nothing to that effect,” Shehu wrote, emphasising Buhari’s tight control over public funds.