Buhari Played His Role as Statesman, Obasanjo Mourns

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described former President Muhammudu Buhari as a patriot that tried his best in the quest to give the country needed progress and development.

Obasanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he received the news of the death of his former colleague in the military and a former President with heavy hearts.

“It is with heavy heart, that I received this afternoon, of the passing of a colleague, a comrade, a cool patriot, General Muhammadu Buhari, who as a soldier, he played his role as a soldier. As an administrator, he played his role as an administrator , as a statesman, he played his role as a statesman, of course.

“At a time like this , we need the totality, of the experience and what I may call statesmanship of all those who have had opportunities to run the affairs of this country to get us out of the situation we are in, he will be sorely missed. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

