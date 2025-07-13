  • Sunday, 13th July, 2025

Buhari Dies In London Hospital

Breaking | 4 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday afternoon passed on in a London hospital.

A two-paragraph statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, announced the demise of ex-President Buhari.

The release stated inter aliia:”INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHIRRAJIUUN. 

“The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London. 

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.