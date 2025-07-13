Buhari Dies In London Hospital
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday afternoon passed on in a London hospital.
A two-paragraph statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, announced the demise of ex-President Buhari.
The release stated inter aliia:”INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHIRRAJIUUN.
“The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London.
“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.”