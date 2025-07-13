  • Sunday, 13th July, 2025

Breaking: Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, is Dead

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, is dead.

He died on Sunday at the age of 91.

The revered traditional ruler of ijebuland ascended the throne on April 2, 1960, and reigned for over 64 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Nigerian history.

Announcing his death Sunday evening, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said: “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the revered Awujale of Ijebuland. Oba Adetona joined his ancestors today, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91 leaving behind a remarkable legacy that has significantly shaped Ijebuland, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

“It is indeed double sadness that Oba Adetona joined his ancestors the same day that the former President, Muhammadu Buhari died in a London, the United Kingdom.

