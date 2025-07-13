Barau Mourns Passing of Ex-President Buhari

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday at the age of 82.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy Senate President hailed the late leader as a tireless promoter of peace and unity in Nigeria.

He described Buhari as a man of discipline, resilience and patriotism whose leadership, both as a military ruler from 1983 to 1985 and as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, was marked by a clear vision for the nation’s unity and progress.

Part of the statement read: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I mourn the passing of the former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.”

The Deputy Senate President acknowledged Buhari’s commitment to Nigeria’s security and development, emphasizing that history would remember him for his efforts to reshape the country’s trajectory.

Praying for Allah’s forgiveness and mercy on the late former president, Jibrin extended heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, their children and the entire family.

He implored God to grant them the strength to bear their loss.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s death marks the end of a significant chapter in Nigeria’s political history, prompting tributes from leaders across the nation.