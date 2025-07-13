At NDDC’s 25th Anniversary, Tinubu, Jonathan Task Commission on N’Delta Region’s Development

*Shun politically-motivated projects, ex-president tells commission

*Okonjo-Iweala: Over N7tn has been sunk into the NDDC since inception

*Akpabio blames leadership crises, corruption for historical underperformance

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the Samuel Ogbuku-led management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to increase its efforts in developing the region, especially in human capital development.

This is as former President Goodluck Jonathan urged the commission to prioritise people-oriented infrastructure over politically-motivated projects, just as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, disclosed that over N7 trillion has been sunk in the NDDC since inception and urged the commission to deliver measurable results.



Meanwhile, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has blamed leadership crises and internal corruption for the NDDC’s historical underperformance.

Tinubu made the remark yesterday at the 25th anniversary celebration of the NDDC, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The president has described the Niger Delta region as “the goose that lays the golden egg”, noting that the region is very important to the nation.



The president said his administration’s legacy project, the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, will serve as a viable alternative to the East-West Road.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Tinubu said that the flagship infrastructure project “will foster trade and connectivity across the region while opening up new investment prospects in the hydrocarbon belt and spurring the growth of eco-tourism and blue economy-based industries in the region”.



He disclosed that he had directed the board and management of the commission, through the Minister of Regional Development, to complete and deliver abandoned critical projects, including the Kaa-Ataba Bridge, Okrika-Borokiri Bridge, Bonny Ring Road, Gbaregolo Roads and Bridges, and the East-West Sampou Roads and Bridges, among several others.

Tinubu commended the NDDC leadership for their efforts to improve the commission’s service delivery and encouraged them to sustain the momentum and continue working towards enhancing the region’s development.

“Beyond infrastructural development, the NDDC must continue to prioritise human capital development, as it remains the primary index of progress. Projects and programmes that directly impact the lives of ordinary people in rural communities must be prioritised.



“In this regard, I commend the board and management for the Light Up the Niger Delta initiative, which has not only reduced night crimes and enhanced security but has also extended trading hours and improved social life across the region,” Tinubu said.

The president also urged the commission to place special emphasis on empowering the youth and women of the region, saying that the NDDC must constructively engage the youth, steering them away from violence and militancy towards entrepreneurship and other legitimate means of self-development.



He said: “This administration prioritises youth development, and I encourage the NDDC to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth Development to leverage the various initiatives available.

“Furthermore, there can be no sustainable development without peace, security of lives and property, and adherence to the rule of law. The NDDC must continue to work towards sustaining peace in the region,” he added.

The president emphasised the importance of agriculture in the Niger Delta, noting the region’s vast potential beyond oil and gas.



He encouraged the NDDC to invest in agricultural initiatives that would unlock and maximise the region’s agrarian resources for the benefit of both the region and the country.

While congratulating the commission on the silver anniversary, he called on the people of the Niger Delta to continue to support his administration’s programmes and policies.

Also, in his address as a guest of honour at the event, former President Jonathan called on the NDDC to prioritise long-term, people-focused infrastructure over politically motivated short-term projects, saying frequent leadership changes have stunted the commission’s impact.



He said, “In just 25 years, the NDDC has had over 11 CEOs. I thank the President for retaining the current CEO. Let the next 25 years be defined by legacy projects, not just visions and promises. Resist the temptation to award projects without proper funding,” Jonathan advised

Noting Jonathan’s concerns, the Senate President, Akpabio, blamed leadership crises and internal corruption for the NDDC’s historical underperformance.



He stressed that: “For over 20 years, NDDC operated from a rented apartment at N300 million per year, without connection to the national grid. Yet diesel contracts were preferred over a one-time N70million grid connection”.

He described Ogbuku as the right leader that will reposition the commission, adding: “We have found in Dr. Ogbuku a man worthy to take NDDC to the next level”.

During her keynote address, Director General of WTO, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, urged NDDC to deliver measurable results.



She observed: “Over N7 trillion has been sunk into the NDDC since inception. How many solid roads have you built? The Niger Delta still ranks low on human development. A lot needs to be done to meet the aspirations of the people”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Ogbuku, assured stakeholders of a new era of impact driven by partnerships.

“We don’t want to be defined by our past. We’ve decided to create a future for the Niger Delta through partnerships with IOCs(international oil companies), traditional rulers, and stakeholders,” he said.