Amidst Heavy Security, Low Turnout Mars Lagos LG Elections, Sanwo-Olu Hails Peaceful Exercise

*Bucknor-Akerele alleges malpractices, demands cancellation of polls

Segun James

Low voter turnout yesterday marred the local government elections held in Lagos State as multiple polling units reported sparse participation in the polls, which ended at 3 pm.

Despite the low turnout, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed satisfaction with what he described as “the peaceful and well-coordinated conduct of the local government elections across the state.”

However, a former deputy governor of the state, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, has called for the cancellation of the elections, alleging that there was a plan to rig the exercise.



The elections were conducted under heavy security to pick the chairmen and councillors for the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Fifteen out of 19 political parties fielded candidates for the polls.

In spite of the assurance of the state Independent National Electoral Commission (LASIEC) that the LG poll would be hitch-free, voters expressed dissatisfaction over the endless wait for the electoral officials’ arrival at their polling units.



In most units, elections did not begin until after 10 am.

At Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area and Oshodi Local Government Area of the state, voters were seen waiting for the LASIEC officials at their polling units, which were among the over 13,000 created for the exercise.

According to the voters, many left after waiting for hours without seeing any electoral officials at their polling units.

In the Lagos Island axis, where Governor Sanwo-Olu cast his vote, an electoral officer was seen at 9:30 am searching for the polling units he had been deployed by LASIEC.



Also, in Shogunle and Oshodi parts of the state, residents were seen waiting anxiously for election officials to arrive.

At five polling units, including Egbapeju, Olori, Temidire Government Primary School, and Alhaji Abibatu Street, all located in Shogunle, small crowds of residents gathered, many unsure of what to do next as they patiently awaited the arrival of the ballot boxes.

Sanwo-Olu Hails Peaceful Exercise

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has expressed satisfaction with the elections.

Speaking after casting his vote at Polling Unit 006, Ward E, Lagos Island Local Government Area, at exactly 11:10 a.m., the governor lauded LASIEC for its efficient handling of the polls.

Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the governor praised the calm atmosphere and the professionalism of electoral officers.



“As you can see, everything is okay here. Voting is ongoing, the officers are on the ground, and I have just performed my civic responsibility. The atmosphere is peaceful, party agents are present, and within three to four minutes, everything is concluded,” he told journalists.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged what he described as “minor logistical delays” in the early hours of the day, mainly related to transportation restrictions.

However, he noted that the situation was quickly addressed, and election materials and personnel were effectively deployed.

“There were no shortages of materials. The issue was just about getting people to their polling units. But as of now, the reports indicate that most areas have commenced voting,” he said.

Underscoring the significance of local governance, the governor reiterated that local governments remain a vital component of Nigeria’s democratic framework.

“Our councils have keyed into the THEMES Plus agenda and are running with it, even at the LCDA levels. This shows their commitment to service delivery and grassroots development,” he stated, adding that these efforts also align with the federal government’s Renewed Hope vision.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also acknowledged the presence of election observers, including delegates from other states’ electoral commissions, who were on the ground to monitor the process in the state.

Bucknor-Akerele Alleges Malpractices, Demands Cancellation of Polls

Meanwhile, a former deputy governor of the state, Senator Bucknor-Akerele, has called for the cancellation of the elections.

The former deputy governor, while speaking with an FM radio station, said she could not vote because her polling unit was one of the many units moved to another area without prior notice.

“I have been to my own unit; my name is not there. There are units supposed to be in front of Eko Hotel; they have brought them here to Ajose Adeogun,” she said.

According to her, the relocation of polling units and the missing names were part of the plans to rig the election.

While accusing LASIEC of disrupting the exercise, she asked the commission to cancel the polls.

She said, “Many people are not able to vote because they have, in fact, completely disrupted all the polling units.”

“I am calling for the cancellation of this election because there’s a clear effort to rig the election in favour of one party. Otherwise, why is it that people are not able to vote in their unit? Why is it that units have been disrupted and placed in the wrong place?” she queried.