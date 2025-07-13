After Wike’s Thanksgiving, Anglican Church Moves to Stop Use of Church’s Services as Political Platforms, Issues Guidelines

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Worried by the backlash that followed the Minister of the Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s use of the church’s platform to attack political figures, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has issued official guidelines regarding the reception of politicians and government officials in church services and programmes across all its parishes.

In a memo signed by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, during the Episcopal Consultation held in the Diocese of Nike, Enugu, the church acknowledged concerns about the increasing use of church services as political platforms, which risk compromising the integrity of Christian worship.

The church came under attack last week when Wike, during a thanksgiving service he held in the church for the successful completion of some projects, attacked some political figures in the country.

In response, the church said it has provided directives for welcoming political and government figures during its gatherings.

In a statement issued by the church’s Director of Communication, Korede Akintunde, the guidelines affirmed the importance of maintaining a welcoming and respectful atmosphere while safeguarding the church’s neutrality, core values, and divine mandate.

According to the memo, “the church remains open to all persons, including politicians and government officials, in both its services and other programmes.

“In keeping with its calling and inclusive nature, the church must not engage in or promote partisanship.

“The church must diligently avoid speeches, conduct or events that may incite division or foster political bias within the body of Christ.

Henceforth, the following protocols are to be observed: “There must be a prior discussion with any guest who is expected to address the congregation, to offer appropriate guidance.

“Guests must be informed that the church is not a platform for promoting partisan views or political propaganda.

“Church leaders and officials must refrain from making statements or behaving in ways that could be construed as politically aligned or sectional.

“No church official should eulogise or exalt any guest in a manner that might bring the church into disrepute.

“Where possible, guests should not be permitted to use the church’s lectern when speaking, as it has been consecrated for the reading of God’s Word,” the memo added.

The church acknowledged its role within the body politic and affirms its responsibility to engage government authorities on matters affecting the faithful and society at large.

It said it remains committed, under God, to being the light of the world and the salt of the earth (Matthew 5:13–14), upholding the nation in prayer, and offering godly counsel to those in positions of authority.