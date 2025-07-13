Adeleke: I’m Still Consulting on Defection Plan, PDP Ready to Follow Me

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has confirmed he is planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for another party ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

Adeleke had been rumoured to planning to dump PDP for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke, through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday in a statement confirmed that the governor is still consulting over his political move into another party.



Rasheed disclosed that Adeleke held meeting with PDP leadership caucus which consisted of his deputy, cabinet members, Special Advisers, federal and state lawmakers among others at the Government House, Banquet hall, yesterday.

He confirmed the leadership of PDP passed vote-of-confidence in Adeleke and vowed to follow him wherever party he desired to move to.



According to him, “Osun PDP leadership caucus passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ademola Adeleke, unanimously supporting any decision the governor takes on the growing rumour of defection to another political party.



“The leaders who praised the governor’s leadership and performance in office mandated him to continue consultations with all stakeholders locally and nationally.

“The caucus meeting has in attendance representatives of all sections of the party and government namely the National Assembly caucus, the State Assembly caucus, the State Executive Council, the State Executive of the party, the Special Advisers’ Forum, the elders caucus and the state chapter of ALGON leadership.



“After briefing from Governor Ademola Adeleke and exhaustive deliberations by leaders, the meeting issued a communique to signal its direction on the issue at the moment.

“In the communique, the PDP state leadership resolved to follow Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke wherever he goes. The meeting however recognized that the Governor is still consulting on next lines of action.

“The meeting was attended by Governor Ademola Adeleke; deputy governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Senate Deputy Minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi; Hon Bamidele Sallam; Hon Clement Olohunwa; Hon Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro; High Chief (Mrs) Modupeole Adeleke; South West Vice Chairman of the PDP, Engr Kamoruden Ajisafe;Osun state chairman of the PDP, Hon Sunday Bisi.



“Also at the meeting were, “House Speaker, Rt Hon Adewale Egbedun; Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ireyode Oyewusi; Secretary to the state Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Senator Oluwole Alabi, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, Rt Hon Lasun Yusuf; Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa; Rev Bunmi Jenyo; the state chairman of ALGON, Hon Sarafadeen Awotunde; the Special Adviser Politics to the state governor, Hon Muniru Raji; SUBEB Chairman, Hon Ibukun Fadipe; and the state secretary of the party, Hon. Bola Ajao.”