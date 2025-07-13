Adebayo Mourns Buhari’s Demise

As tributes pour in over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away earlier Sunday, a former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has profoundly expressed his condolence.

In his verified X (former Twitter) platform, Adebayo, who is the leader of the party, prayed for the repose of the former president’s soul.

He said: “I profoundly mourn the passing of our former President and General, Muhammad Buhari GCFR who died today in London UK. I offer prayers of comfort to his family and all Nigerians. I pray for Allah SWT to forgive him all his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, Ameen Summa Ameen.”