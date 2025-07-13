Abdulfatai Emerges Champions of NBSA Table Tennis Classics

Abdulbasit Abulfatai, ranked No.2 on the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) chart, has emerged as champion of the second edition of the annual Not Bad Sports Arena (NBSA) Top 16 Men’s Table Tennis Classic.

Abdulfatai defeated Rilwan Akanbi to win the tournament staged at the Not Bad Sports Arena’s (NBSA) Indoor Sports Hall in Egbeda, Lagos.

According to the Lead Organiser of the tournament and Proprietor of NBSA, Michael Ohadike, the tournament was his way of contributing to the development of table tennis in Nigeria. “We have passion for sports and youth development and our sincere gratitude goes to Nigeria Table Tennis Federation for their unflinching support and carrying out their unbiased duties and upholding International standards in officiating” observed Ohadike, a retired Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DCC).

“It was an exciting and interesting event on the final match day that saw during the competition, high ranking players that participated eliminated at the group stages. They were outclassed. Two top 10 players eventually made it to the finals,” he stressed with excitement.

Ohadike noted that due to popular request, his establishment in future collaboration with the NTTF, was planning to include Top 10 Women’s

Cassic in the next edition as a way to also help promote the women’s game.

He thanked sponsors of the Classic for their continued support.

The event was attended by a cross section of Nigerian table tennis lovers including Mr Olusoji Akamu, the Secretary General of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation.