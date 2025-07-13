Abbas Describes Buhari’s Death As Shocking

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed shock over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as one of the most patriotic Nigerians to have ever lived.

In his condolence message following the announcement of Buhari’s death in London after a brief illness, Abbas said Buhari used most of his lifetime to serve the country.

Abass, in a statement issued Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, described Buhari as an officer and statesman who made a name for himself as ‘incorruptible’ and lived a life defined by simplicity and a remarkable absence of materialism, virtues that earned him widespread respect and trust across the country.

He added that Buhari was one of the only two Nigerians to have been military head of state and democratically elected president under civilian rule after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing it as a rare privilege to serve the country.

Abbas recalled Buhari’s cult followership, especially in the north as a politician, which he attributed to the former president’s disciplinary and upright personality.

The Speaker also recalled how Buhari’s alliance with his successor, President Bola Tinubu, and others to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a formidable force that sacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power in 2015 after 16 years in government.

Abbas said it was painful that Buhari, who chose to have his deserved rest after eight years as president, has now gone to have eternal rest.

He noted: “The news of the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari was shocking to me. But we cannot question our Creator. All mortals shall taste death. May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

“He was a fine officer of the Nigerian Army and politician of repute, who got to the peak of his military and political careers. He was disciplined, patriotic, modest and upright. He served the nation most of his life in different capacities. Only a few Nigerians have the privilege to have so served their country.

“Buhari carved a niche for himself as an incorruptible leader, a man of integrity, and an unflinching commitment to nation-building. His life was also defined by uncommon simplicity. “