A Golden Dawn for Tourism: Otu’s N18bn Vision of Splendour, Soul and Sustainable Glory

LINUS OBOGO

The much awaited rebirth in the tourism sector in Cross River could not have found a more resonant expression as Governor Bassey Edet Otu, in a flourish of visionary leadership and statesmanlike poise, last week unfurled a breathtaking new chapter in the state’s story. It is indeed, a tale delicately embroidered with promise, prosperity and purpose.

With the approval of a staggering N18 billion for the rehabilitation and rejuvenation of the state’s most cherished tourism treasures, the governor has lit the torch of renaissance across the hills and waterscapes of a once-slumbering paradise. This bold intervention is not merely financial—it is philosophical. It is a declaration of intent, a clarion call to awaken the spirit of heritage and hospitality that defines the Cross River soul.

At the heart of this monumental reawakening lies the rebirth of legendary tourism assets: the iconic Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort, the soul-soothing Marina Resort, the breathtaking Obudu Mountain Resort, and the cascading majesty of Kwa Falls. Long silent and subdued by time and neglect, these hallowed grounds are being summoned back to life in a symphony of steel, stone and sunlight. The ‘Season of Sweetness,’ Governor Otu’s poetic signature for this era, now finds its most evocative expression in this renaissance of destination and identity—a celebration of memory, magnificence and the magic that once made Cross River the beating heart of Nigeria’s tourism dream.

More than just a restoration of bricks and timber, this masterstroke includes the inspired remodelling of Amber Tinapa Hotel and Studio Tinapa—structures that once stood as shimmering testaments to ambition but now await renewal under the golden gaze of purposeful governance. In a flourish of architectural intent, the blueprint also includes the construction of a modern pier harbour—an ode to the aquatic grace of Calabar’s riverfront, and a bold invitation to the world to rediscover the charm of Cross River by boat, breeze and breathtaking vistas.

But what is a destination without a stage? With majestic foresight, Governor Otu has unveiled the Axari Towers project, a towering symbol of aspiration to serve as the grand vestibule for visitors during the 20th anniversary of the world-acclaimed Calabar Carnival in December 2025. As this edifice rises into the tropical skyline, it will do more than lodge weary travellers; it will cradle the dreams of a state reborn in confidence. It shall echo with the laughter of cultures colliding joyfully, of pageantry in its purest form, and of a hospitality industry reaching ever skyward.

Yet, beyond the physical grandeur lies the deeper pulse of the governor’s intention—to return tourism to the hands and hearts of the people. The proposed ‘Experience Calabar’ campaign, coupled with the establishment of a Heritage Market, will not only rekindle cultural memory but carve out sacred spaces for artisans, drummers, weavers, dancers, storytellers and custodians of our collective identity. It is a celebration of Cross River’s soul—a soul as ancient as the hills of Obudu and as fluid as the tides that kiss Marina’s shores.

This sweeping renaissance will also carry with it a transformation of tourism’s underbelly—transportation, accommodation, and infrastructure—all reimagined with the elegance of vision and the efficiency of modernity. No longer shall tourists arrive to faded grandeur and weary systems. Instead, they shall be embraced by a state humming with readiness and radiance, guided by a governor who understands that true development is not just measured in cement and columns, but in the experience it offers and the dignity it restores.

As this dream materialises, the cascading effects shall reach every corner of the state. Jobs will bloom where weeds once grew; investments will trickle into communities like the gentle rains of April; and every child who dances in the Carnival will know they are part of something sacred, something shared, something sublime. This is not mere governance—it is an art form. It is stewardship with soul. It is legacy with light.

In approving this N18 billion vision, Governor Bassey Otu has not only redeemed once-glorious monuments but has etched his name in the eternal scroll of Cross River’s most illustrious dreamers. He has turned nostalgia into strategy, and memory into momentum. With the stroke of this bold initiative, he has flung wide the doors of the future—where Cross River once again becomes not just a place on the map, but a destination of the heart.

* Mr. Obogo is the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Cross River State Governor