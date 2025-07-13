2027: Sen Adeola’s Leadership Will Revolutionalize Ogun

Citizens and residents of Ogun State have been assured of better socio-economic welfare and an all-round development in the next administration if the people choose the right leader in the forthcoming general election in the state.

The assurance was given over the weekend in Abeokuta, the state capital by a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and the Convener, “Ogun West Initiative”, Olootu Bolaji Adeniji, who said the gateway state is set for unprecedented social services and blue-chip development under a Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola leadership.

Addressing select newsmen at the Journalist Press Center, Adeniji asserted that on the strength of his antecedents, current performance and collation of the various sound-bites of his ideas for a progressive Ogun State, the Senator representing Ogun West senatorial district was the best man to succeed Governor Dapo Abiodun come 2027.

According to him, “Without equivocation, Senator Adeola whom we fondly call YAYI, has proven to be a transformational leader and that can be seen from how he has used the legislative platform to deliver the dividends of democracy to his constituents. Within the space of two years, Ogun West has witnessed massive social and economic transformation that is unprecedented. The volume, diversity and impact of his interventions across all sectors and in every electoral ward of the district, speaks to audacity of purpose, passion and commitment to the common good”.

He stressed that while Senator Adeola has proven himself over the years and there is no doubt on his capacity to deliver on any given assignment, the people do not know what lies in stock for them if he is trusted with the ultimate office in the state. “By now, in Ogun West and the across the state today, there is commonplace agreement that YAYI has done exceptionally well and has no rival on the merit of performance. However, people cannot yet comprehend the great plans of the senator when he becomes the governor. Some of us have listened to him at close range and are already in awe of his social and economic development plans for the state. His thoughts on urban renewal and infrastructural rebirth of the rural areas and border towns are so fascinating. Human capital development, which deals with education and healthcare will become priority under his social services set up such that our children and the masses will never have to walk more than thirty minutes before they access a school and primary healthcare center that are well furnished and affordable”.

“What more, a lot will happen with agro-business, especially cocoa production and export, enterprise around limestone, asphalt production to enhance speedy road construction and maintenance, new economic corridors will spring up to blur the lines between Lagos and Ogun states. Of course also, the ongoing pursuit to be an oil producing state via exploration of the Tongeji Island basin will become fully manifested in the lifetime of the Solomon Olamilekan Adeola administration. These ideas and many more bold initiatives will form the bedrock of his progressive blueprint which I believe is already in the works”.

Asked how he thinks Senator Adeola will be able to embark on the great plans he has for the people considering the level of the state’s finances and debt profile, Adeniji said the senator is the answer to this particular challenge. In his words, “YAYI is a financial expert and he is already familiar with the numbers. He will recalibrate the tax system for better efficiency, accountability and reporting. He will reprioritize government spending freeing up more funds for people-focused expenditure while the P-P-P system will bring about rapid industrialization thereby increasing the pot. Combined with an increased statutory allocation via the new VAT system, the incoming administration will be in good stead to meet its development imperatives and welfare of citizens”.

The Ogun West Initiative Convener appealed to APC members and the masses in general to ensure that Senator Adeola is on the ballot box and gets the majority votes to move Ogun state to the next phase of its renaissance. “My appeal is for the people to allow YAYI expand his midas touch to Ogun state in whole. Some of us are pushing his agenda not only because of what he is currently doing in Ogun west but because of the shining possibilities that lies ahead. His leadership will revolutionalize Ogun State and we are confident of this”, he added.