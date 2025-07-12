Uphold High Standards of Discipline, Courage, Valour, Army Chief Tells Commanders

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has charged Commanding Officers and their equivalents at the tactical level of the Nigerian Army to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in their respective units and to set the bar for discipline, courage, and valour.

The COAS gave this charge during the closing ceremony of the Second Commanding Officers Workshop held at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Rukuba, Jos.

Additionally, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari have successfully dismantled a gunrunning syndicate operating within the southern region of Taraba State in a decisive move to rid the state of criminal elements.

Speaking at the closing of the workshop in Jos on Thursday, General Oluyede noted that the efficient discharge of responsibilities at their level is crucial to achieving the military end state in campaign objectives across various theatres of operation.

A statement by Acting Director Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, noted that the COAS also encouraged the officers to pay adequate attention to the welfare of their subordinates, stressing that a motivated force is essential for optimal performance.

Oluyede further emphasised the importance of leveraging knowledge acquired during the workshop to enhance leadership capabilities in their respective formations.

According to him, “The value of this kind of professional engagement lies in translating theory into action through improved operational planning, decisive leadership, and a renewed commitment to the values and ethos of the Nigerian Army.”

In a separate development, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari, acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of gunrunners at a settlement in Byepi Village along Tsukundi Road in Wukari Local Government Area, swiftly conducted a tactical operation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects, 55-year-old Buba Idi and 29-year-old Isiyaka Yusufa.

A statement by Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Captain Olubolade Oni, stated that subsequent interrogation and follow-up actions on the arrested suspects led to the recovery of the following items: one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one Tecno mobile phone, and one Bajaj motorcycle.

The suspects, he revealed, are in custody and currently undergoing preliminary investigation.

Commending the troops for their swift action and professionalism, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, noted that the operation is part of ongoing efforts by the Brigade to combat the proliferation of illegal arms and enhance security across the state.

He further reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring that criminal networks have no safe haven within its Area of Responsibility.

Brigadier General Uwa thanked the good people of Taraba State for supporting the brigade and urged them to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to enable proactive responses against criminality.