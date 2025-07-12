Tinubu Endorses AFRIMA 2025 as FG Inaugurates LOC

Vanessa Obioha

Following a formal request by the African Union Commission (AUC) for Nigeria’s collaboration on the 2025 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), President Bola Tinubu has officially endorsed the prestigious continental event, scheduled to hold in Lagos from November 25 to 30, 2025.

The organisers disclosed the endorsement in a press statement, describing it as a significant boost to Nigeria’s position as a cultural and creative hub on the continent.

With the president’s backing, the Federal Government has moved swiftly through the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to inaugurate an inter-ministerial Local Organising Committee (LOC). The committee is tasked with working closely with the official host city, Lagos, as well as the African Union and AFRIMA’s International Committee to deliver what is expected to be a historic edition of the awards under the theme, Unstoppable Africa.

Speaking during the inauguration of the LOC in Abuja on Wednesday, July 9, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed the ministry’s full readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders, including the Lagos State Government and the AFRIMA team, to host what she described as the best edition of the awards to date.

According to Musawa, AFRIMA aligns perfectly with President Tinubu’s vision of leveraging the creative industry as a driver of economic growth, national development, and social cohesion.

“This is more than just an awards show,” Musawa said. “It is a major platform to create jobs, promote tourism, celebrate African talents, and tell our positive stories authentically through music to the world. We are excited to work with the Lagos State government, the AFRIMA team, and the African Union to deliver a world-class event.”

Also, speaking at the event, Mrs. Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, the Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy in the ministry, conveyed the official message of President Tinubu’s approval and praised his support for the industry.

The LOC comprises representatives from several federal ministries, including Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy; Information and National Orientation; Foreign Affairs; Interior; Youth; Education; and Aviation. Also included are officials from key government agencies such as the Nigerian Film Corporation, the National Film and Video Censors Board, and the National Council for Arts and Culture. Representatives from the African Union and the AFRIMA International Committee are also part of the organising body.

President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, expressed deep appreciation to the federal government for its swift response and full support.

“We thank President Tinubu for his quick and visionary approval and backing of AFRIMA 2025,” Dada said. “This is not just an event approval. It’s a loud statement that the Nigerian government values the culture and creative industry (CCI) and its power to promote unity and prosperity across Africa.”

He also thanked the Lagos State Government for accepting to be the official host city and for its valuable partnership, as well as its deliberate investment in the creative industry.

“Nigeria has always been a creative and cultural powerhouse,” Dada said. “With this support, we are confident that this year’s AFRIMA will be an unforgettable celebration of African talent and creativity for the whole world to see. It is fantastic that the Federal Government has come on board, and we are happy that the Minister has mentioned that all of us are going to work together with the Host City, Lagos state, to deliver the best AFRIMA in history.”

AFRIMA returns to Nigeria after a successful edition held in Dakar, Senegal, in 2023, under the patronage of President Macky Sall.

Since its inception in 2014, AFRIMA has partnered with the African Union and is broadcast to 84 countries worldwide. It is a global platform dedicated to rewarding, promoting, and developing African music and talent through its seven foundational components: the awards ceremony, music festivals, the AFRIMA Kreative Academy, the Business Music Hub, talent discovery and promotion, policy debate and advisory, and advocacy.

The 2025 AFRIMA week will feature a series of high-profile events, including the Diamond Showcase from November 25 to 27, the Welcome Soiree on November 26, the Africa Music Business Summit on November 27 and 28, the AFRIMA Music Village on November 28, the Nominees and Industry Party on November 29, and the main awards ceremony on November 30.