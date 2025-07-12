Tinubu Backs AFRIMA 2025, FG Inaugurates LOC

Charles Ajunwa

President Bola Tinubu has thrown his weight behind the 2025 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to celebrating African talent and culture on a global stage. To kick-start preparations, the federal government has inaugurated a Local Organising Committee (LOC) to oversee the successful hosting of the prestigious event.



The event will take place in Lagos from November 25th to 30th.

The President’s endorsement came in response to a letter from the African Union Commission (AUC) requesting Nigeria’s collaboration for the next edition of the prestigious awards show.

The inter-ministerial LOC was set up by the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to work with the official Host City, Lagos, African Union and International Committee of AFRIMA to plan and deliver an historic event under the theme, ‘Unstoppable Africa.’



Speaking during the inauguration of the federal government’s LOC at her office conference room in Abuja, a statement yesterday, quoted the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, to have said the ministry was fully ready to w-ork hand-in-hand with the Lagos State government and the International Committee of AFRIMA to host what she described as the best AFRIMA yet.



According to the Minister, AFRIMA perfectly aligns with President Tinubu’s vision of leveraging the creative industry as a key driver of economic growth, national development, and social re-engineering.

“This is more than just an awards show,” Musawa said.

“It is a major platform to create jobs, promote tourism, celebrate African talents, and tell our positive stories authentically through music to the world. We are excited to work with the Lagos State government, the AFRIMA team, and the African Union to deliver a world-class event,” she added.

Also, speaking at the event, the Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy in the ministry, Mrs. Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, conveyed the official message of Tinubu’s approval and praised his support for the industry.



“On behalf of the Honorable Minister and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and our agencies, we appreciate the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granting us the opportunity, Nigeria opportunity, to host this historic event during this administration, and we also thank the Honourable Minister for providing a platform for us to collaborate with AFRIMA for this event to come true in November this year, and the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs as well, that is co-chair with our Honourable Minister, to make this dream come to pass,” she said.



The newly inaugurated federal government‘s LOC for AFRIMA 2025 includes representatives from key federal ministries such as Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy; Information and National Orientation; Foreign Affairs; Interior; Youth; Education; and Aviation among others.

Also represented are top government agencies, including the Nigerian Film Corporation, National Film and Video Censors Board, and the National Council for Arts and Culture. Delegates from the AFRIMA International Committee and the African Union are also on board.

President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, expressed appreciation to the federal government for its swift response and full support.



“We thank President Tinubu for his quick and visionary approval and backing of AFRIMA 2025,” Dada said.

“This is not just an event approval. It’s a loud statement that the Nigerian government values the culture and creative industry (CCI) and its power to promote unity and prosperity across Africa.”

He also thanked the Lagos State Government for accepting to be the official host city and for its valuable partnership, as well as its deliberate investment in the creative industry.



“Nigeria has always been a creative and cultural powerhouse,” Dada added.

“With this support, we are confident that this year’s AFRIMA will be an unforgettable celebration of African talent and creativity for the whole world to see.

“It is fantastic that the federal government has come on board, and we are happy that the Minister has mentioned that all of us are going to work together with the Host City, Lagos state, to deliver the best AFRIMA in history.”

The awards returned to Nigeria after a successful event held in the city of Dakar, Senegal, hosted by President Macky Sall, and the 2025 edition is scheduled to be held from November 25 to 30 in Lagos.

Broadcast live to 84 countries and in partnership with the African Union since 2014, AFRIMA is a global music awards aimed at developing, rewarding and promoting African music and talents globally via its seven core pillars of; Awards Ceremony, Music festivals, The AFRIMA kreative Academy, Business Music Hub, Talent Discovery and Promotion, Policy debate and Advisory; and Advocacy.

The main AFRIMA events week would feature star-studded and world-class activities from November 25 -27 (Diamond Showcase), November 26 (Welcome Soiree), November 27-28 (Africa Music Business Summit), November 28 (AFRIMA Music Village-an evening of non-stop music and live performances from African artistes and nominees), November 29 (Nominees and Industry Party), November 30 (Award ceremony).