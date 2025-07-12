Tight Security at LASIEC Headquarters as Lagos Council Poll Begins

The headquarters of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) in Yaba witnessed tight security on Saturday as the state conducted its local government elections.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) political correspondent at the LASIEC office reported a strong presence of security personnel, including a commendable number of police officers stationed at the premises.

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) were also present, positioned in their respective operational vans.

Vehicular movement on the street leading to the LASIEC office was restricted, with roadblocks mounted at both ends to control access and ensure order.

Elsewhere in Badagry, similar security measures were observed, with personnel from the Nigeria Police, NSCDC, and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) deployed to maintain peace and order.

There was high compliance with the restriction of movement in the Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state as voters were peaceful in their conduct.

NAN reports that the usually bustling streets of Mosan-Okunola, located in the Alimosho area, were quiet as of 9:00 a.m., with only security personnel, electoral officials, and a few accredited observers seen moving around.

Major roads such as Abesan Gate Road, Akowonjo Road, and the Ipaja-Ayobo axis were deserted, while shops, markets, and motor parks remained closed.

Commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators also stayed off the roads in compliance with the directive issued by the Lagos State Government.

Security agencies, including officers of the Nigeria Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Federal Road Safety Corps, were stationed at strategic locations to enforce the restriction and maintain law and order.

Residents who spoke to NAN commended the level of compliance, noting that it would help ensure a smooth electoral process.

A voter, Mrs Bosede Akinwale, said: “I am happy people are obeying the movement restriction. It shows that we are becoming more conscious of the importance of orderly elections.”

The police had earlier announced that movement would be restricted across the state from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to facilitate the conduct of the Saturday council elections in the state.

NAN reports that the LASIEC is conducting elections into 20 constitutionally recognised local government areas (LGAs) and 37 local council development areas .

The election is currently underway across the 57 council areas and 376 electoral wards in the state.(NAN)