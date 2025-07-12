South-south Group Throws Weight Behind Atiku, Aregbesola, Amaechi, Others in ADC Coalition

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A group, South-South Coalition for Aregbesola, has declared their support for the former Minister of Interior and now National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for teaming up with the likes of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai Rotimi, former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi and others in the new opposition party opposing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

A statement issued in Benin City by leader of the group, Mr. Sunday Oleghe, said Aregbesola possessed the required capacity to lead the party to victory.

He said as governor of Osun State and as Minister of Interior, he brought many innovations that have remained legacy actions till date.

Olegeh said, “There is no better time for the coalition of political bigwigs to come together to save our country and democracy and with Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola being part of this history making decisions could not have been better.

“As governor of Osun State Aregbesola introduced Sukuk projects to Nigeria at a time when Christians Association of Nigeria opposed it in the name of Islamising Nigeria. In the last administration till date, Sukuk loans have been used to finance several projects. He saw what many then did not see in Sukuk.

“He introduced school feeding as governor where he ensured that the food for the school children were produced by the farmers in the state which also became a source of empowerment for the farmers in the state. Today, the federal government and several other states have adopted this school feeding initiative.”

The group also said, “As Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Aregbesola introduced the online application for international passports which reduced the hurdles attached to physically going to the Immigration to apply for an international passport.

“Aregbesola possesses a huge democratic credentials that would positively affect any group he belongs to and that is what he is bringing to play in the ADC to help take power back to the people.”