Sanwo-Olu Urges Accountants to Enhance Skills for Sustainable Financial Management

Bennett Oghifo

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged accountants in the state’s public service to enhance their analytical capabilities and contribute more effectively to the public finance system.

According to a statement by the Director, Public Affairs, State Treasury Office, Lagos State, Mrs. Lanihun-Ajala, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised the importance of upskilling to ensure adherence to regulatory processes, noting that these efforts will help create greater value and promote sustainable accounting practices.

The governor gave the charge while delivering his keynote address at the 15th Annual Public Lecture and Investiture of new Executive Committee members of the Lagos Public Service Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), held recently, with the theme: ‘The Future of the Accounting Profession: What Every Public Accountant Must Know About Sustainability Accounting’.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Internal Audit, Dr. Oyeyemi Ayoola, noted that accountants have a vital role to play in adding value to public service by ensuring the effective and efficient use of resources.

He added that this requires a high level of professionalism to support sound decision-making through sustainability accounting.

According to him, the public sector must broaden its approach to evaluating the services it delivers and the value it creates, not just to meet immediate needs, but to ensure long-term impact.

The governor further urged public sector accountants to embrace innovation and sharpen their analytical skills to ensure proper accountability.

In her acceptance speech as the 16th Chairman of the Lagos Public Service Chapter of ICAN, Oluwatoyin Suarau, FCA, described her emergence as Chairman as “a call to serve”, assuring stakeholders that the new administration will tackle challenges facing members through meaningful engagement and collaboration.

She highlighted the importance of carrying every member along while strengthening the Chapter’s core values instilled by its founding matriarchs.

Unveiling a robust 12-point agenda for the next 12 months, the new Chairman outlined key initiatives including an Executive Retreat to equip the new Exco with leadership and communication skills, a comprehensive fundraising drive for the Secretariat building project, and the expansion of the “Catch Them Young” programme to reach undergraduates in Nigerian universities.

The outgoing Chairman Lagos Public Service Chapter of ICAN, Mrs. Akinsola Florence Titilayo, in her opening remarks, stated that the lecture’s theme is timely, given the global realities of climate change, social inequality, and economic disruptions, averring that the role of accountants has expanded beyond traditional financial reporting.

“Sustainability accounting is no longer a concept to aspire to; it is now a professional imperative. Around the world, governments and public institutions are integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into their operations. We, as public accountants, must be at the forefront of this transformation.

“Our capacity to measure, report, and advise on sustainability-related practices will greatly influence the quality and impact of public financial management in the future,” Akinsola stated.

A key highlight of the event was the investiture of the 16th Chairman of the Lagos Public Service Chapter of ICAN, Mrs. Suarau Deborah Oluwatoyin, along with her executive members. The investiture was conducted by the 61st President of ICAN, Dr. Haruna Nma Yahaya, represented by the 60th ICAN President, Chief Davidson Alaribe.

The event was graced by the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and other distinguished guests.