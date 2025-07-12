Renaissance, Host Communities Hold Talks on Biodiversity Action Plan

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

As part of efforts to protect the environment from oil exploration and exploitation activities in Niger Delta, Renaissance African Energy Company Limited, has held a stakeholders’ engagement on Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The first Biodiversity Action Plan on the Southern Swamp Associated Gas Gathering Solutions (SSAPS steps 3A and 3B) project, engaged its host communities in interactive sessions on ways to secure the environment, including humans, animals and the environment.

The events which included paramount Rulers, community and youth leaders also had in attendance, non-government organisations, civil society groups, environmentalists and professors of wild life from various universities.

According to Renaissance, hosts to its South Swamp Gas Gathering Solution (SSGGS), the project which is about to commence has plans to conserve the Apoi Creek Forest Reserves in Bayelsa State.

Renaissance, a consortium of indigenous firms in March acquired the onshore and shallow waters assets hitherto operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) the Niger Delta.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement yesterday in Yenagoa, Mr. Charles Akhideno, Head, Biodiversity at Renaissance noted that the event aims to develop a Diversity Action Plan for areas within five kilometre radius of the SSGGS project site near the Apoi Creek Forest Reserves.

He said Renaissance prioritises care for the environment and engages in conservation efforts to restore the environment where it operates.

According to him, the company is working with communities, environmental scientists and civil society organisations and the Bayelsa government to develop plans to preserve endangered animal and plant species at the Apoi Creek Forest Reserves.

He noted that the environmental scientists who have been conducting studies at the forest reserves will review species of monkeys, chimpanzees, vultures, parrots amongst other plants and animal species that are endangered for attention.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ebi Ben-Ololo, lamented that oil and gas exploration had adversely affected and degraded the environment across Bayelsa with relics of pollution degrading ecosystems.

Ben-Ololo however commended the approach adopted by Renaissance Africa in prioritising environmental protection and conservation even before the commencement of the SSGGS project.

The traditional rulers, community development committee members, women and youth leaders deliberated on ways to halt human actions that put pressure on the forest resources and endanger the biodiversity of the forest reserve.

They resolved that alternative economic activities should be considered for those who depend solely on the forest resources in environmentally sustainable fields.